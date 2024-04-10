Sacha Stone blew the lid off morgellons disease in his legendary Lazarus Initiative summits back in 2021, and i was absolutely fascinated right away. This was the first i ever heard about morgellons; and it happened right around the time a few freedom communities were budding - back when shedding first hit the limelight, and together we-the-healthy realized something wickedly devious and macabre was fast afoot.

i wrote about it here:

Time has passed, but the truth remains what it was back then - for that is what truth does - it lasts. Here are four short clips - ten (or so) precious minutes - of the sound of early whistles blowing.

Come, take this short trip down memory lane, where the history of now scratched its early humble lines in the sand.

2021 FOOTAGE-



CLIP ONE (1min 20 sec)

Sacha’s summit - Dr Robert O Young calls out blood studies showing the proliferation of artificial life forms in patient blood. .

”These foreign entities pollute the internal environment, and i see them in 99% of human blood …they’re living…they get into the bloodstream. These transhuman fibers are then literally being pushed out i to the colloidal connective tissue, into the fatty tissue, into our muscles…”

CLIP TWO (4 min 30 sec)

Dr Jane Ruby talks to Stew Peters about graphine oxide and the black mesh growing in human blood. Studying the contents of Pfizer vials revealed that each dose contained 6 nanograms of RNA and 747 nanograms of graphine oxide - amounting to 99.99% graphine oxide per injection. Lipid nanoparticles push graphine into the cells; graphine sheets then penetrate and destroy the cells and “explode the mitochondria”. This is akin to a 10-alarm fire, with inflammatory cytokine storms and acute inflammation of the lungs, heart, and brain.

CLIP THREE (2 min):

Sacha introduces morgellones; Dr Judy Mikovitz highlights:

*viruses are 8% of our genome, and are in constant intercommunication with our microbiomes

*the government is directly injecting us with the genetic blueprints of other animals and GMO plants - what could possibly go wrong?

* Rockefeller weaponized human health for profit; as a result, we are suffering ongoing collusion among agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and government entities who quietly fill eachother’s coffers at the cost of our lives.

CLIP FOUR (2 min 20 sec)

Dr Ruby exposes the notion of aerosolized pneumonia to Stew Peters, saying that between chemtrails and injectables, we would see this manufactured “disease” rising steadily and taking many lives.

*the symptoms of what is called SARS COV 2 are identical to the symptoms of excess graphine oxide in the lungs.

*an inhalable “vaccine” is being prepared that is even more devious and damaging - it goes straight into the lungs and creates a pulmonary storm of pneumonia - and few will see why.

And so we find ourselves where we began, knowing what we know…but now, with mountains of evidence…and innovative solutions appearing to clear contaminated blood and restore health.

and the band plays on…

and on…

Thanks for tuning in!