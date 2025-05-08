Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
20h

So cool, perfect example of healing in action, not from the mental exercises that we call "medicine" but from and through the spirit exercising itself in modalities that move a body and soul of the wounded into an arche-connection with Life. True healing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture