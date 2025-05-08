Yesterday i read a very long article allegedly about the “cure for back pain”, and despite an impressive anatomy lesson that carried on among pathologies for at least 20 pages, it never got to the promised point.

Instead, the article logged an endless column of the countless allopathic tests and drugs that have failed…and strangely complex anatomy lessons you won’t ever care about unless natural medicine or surgery is your devoted career.

Never does a writer of that sort ever mention natural means known to give benefit or culminate in the body’s self-repair.

To say i am perpetually enraged by the ignorance of allopathy in naming but never addressing or properly treating conditions is an understatement. To imagine that these experts really don’t see the problems festering on their watch is impossible to my logical mind. But then, people just keep going to those doctors and depending on that system, so on and on the wheel rolls…

Today, i offer the ultimate alternative: BODYWORK.

TODAY, I HIGHLIGHT CRANIOSACRAL THERAPY -

not through my own work in the field over the last 30 years - but through the living experience of Frank, a war vet who began receiving CranioSacral Therapy in 2016 at therapy intensives sponsored by Upledger Foundation.

The Upledger Institute gave permission to share the following portion of a recent online educational symposium on the power and potential of CranioSacral Therapy to support nervous system regulation - which is core to resolving complex issues, including brain injuries and PTSD.

CranioSacral Therapy’s Potential - Head, Neck, & Brain Injury and PTSD:

https://videos.sproutvideo.com/embed/a791dbbd1a1cebcb2e/12d350da356154cd

Frank knew nothing of CranioSacral Therapy before 2016. Having sustained traumatic injuries in combat, he spent over a decade riddled by health crisis after health crisis, with PTSD from active duty in the war. The therapy intensives changed his life completely.

May you be sweetened by Frank’s open transparent vulnerability giving this interview, and may his profound messages take root. May you also glimpse deeper truths about how the body stores pain and trauma; and how pain and trauma unwind and dissolve.

To find a CranioSacral therapist: https://www.iahp.com/pages/search/index.php