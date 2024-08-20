i cannot even begin to encapsulate what i learn from reading Agent’s stack; and lucky for us all, each post links to an entire (dark) history uncovered and revealed by Agent’s stopless research and writing. Shortly after i posted on the worldwide vitamin scam, where big pharma has bought out our supplement companies, Agent came up with millions of details i’d bet few, if any of us knew. (You can follow Agent’s links in every post to find that)

So, while i work on two articles that are proving harder to complete than one would hope, due to the dastardly nature of learning (and confirming) the whole truth, i offer you this treasure chest of knowledge - the mere tip of the iceberg compiled by this brilliant, tireless soul: