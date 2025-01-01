“Anna’s Hummingbirds don’t migrate, and they’re incredibly tough for such small birds. Their environment is so fraught with peril it’s amazing they…even make it out of the nest…” begins this 20 minutes of total AWE.

Meet a man up in Canada who looked out his window one day 15 years ago, and see why he never stopped.

May your heart be captivated by this short film; and may we all be inspired by the immense power of Nature mirrored in the days and lives of these little birds.

May your days be filled with meaning, and your heart full of love…

Thank you for reading, watching, and commenting - and for sharing my posts widely with your friends! Find me at quietmind.com.