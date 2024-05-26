Happy Sunday. i’ve been deliberating whether to share this, and i can’t resist. i love words, and someone got this one just right…

Misc Almanac entry according to the source:

Mahatma Gandhi, as everyone knows, walked barefoot most of the time, which produced an impressive set of calluses on his feet. He also ate very little, which made him rather frail, and with his odd diet, he suffered from bad breath.

This made him… (drumroll here)…

a super-callused fragic mystic hexed by halitosis

(Photo by Ishant Mishra on Unsplash)

Happy Sunday everyone! Here’s the original song…