You are forever pure, you are forever true
And the dream of this world can never touch you
So give up your attachments, and give up your confusion
And be in the space that’s beyond all illusion…
Blessing your sweet pure soul in sanskrit, spanish, and english today.
WAIT- i’m not done yet - have another scoop of beauty, please!
may you realize the divine blessing of your own pure heart!
til next time…
(the photo for this post is by Nia Ramirez on unsplash.com)
thank you beautiful one for sharing this moon blessing. ahhhhh......
Blessings to you too ,dear sister. Thank you you make me better.