Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
5d

Too late to put the genie back in the bottle. I just want it to do cleaning, cooking, and laundry though, not art or writing. Weirdly, I was recently contacted by a broker who puts AI companies and writers together to train the AI. So humans are training AI to take over their own jobs. 🙃

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Dozt's avatar
Dozt
5d

Points well taken. Ai cannot be done away with as it is used to generate "profits" both for corporations and individuals. As we note in our unfolding event stream, "good" and "bad" utilization of Ai has its "consequences". I include a link to a take on Ai by Clif High which is part of the mix

https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=681568&post_id=192784081&isFreemail=true&r=1zu8xo&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjoxMjA2NjM5OTYsInBvc3RfaWQiOjE5Mjc4NDA4MSwiaWF0IjoxNzc0OTkzMTU3LCJleHAiOjE3Nzc1ODUxNTcsImlzcyI6InB1Yi02ODE1NjgiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.NrpTrwpg1RNUtLmGPJDqnIx5k0_XjvQltfEJUXJy8Xk

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture