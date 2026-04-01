It’s no secret we are all being forced to use AI - whether it’s business planning, daily communications, even calling customer service with a question or complaint and talking to their AI bot.

Then there’s hearing aids, alexa, baby monitors, gaming, and ring…it’s everywhere now!

You may love or hate AI - there’s no middle ground, i’ve heard - but saying you won’t use it is not an option any more.

So let’s take an honest look together at the AI race (EMF radiation fields aside for once) …

This rich interview covers little known history behind the scenes at the AI race.



Let’s investigate. Play sleuth with me…

Karen Hao graduated college and started work in Silicon Valley right off.

She quickly saw the invisible power plays in highly competitive AI businesses where there are no rules. It was ultimately too much for her soul, and she ended up an investigative journalist diligently tracking the AI Revolution.

In her expansive and potent interview, Karen Hao critically examines the artificial intelligence industry, framing it less as a breakthrough and more as a struggle for absolute power and control.

“The people building AI say it could destroy humanity… so why are they still racing?”

-karen hao



This race is driven by relentless competition, back door deals, and the consolidation of power among a small reckless few.

Karen draws on broad research and her hundreds of interviews with insiders, to state that AI business operates in such a cloud of secrecy and deception that internal decision-making and relationships are destroyed.

They all “speak with forked tongue”. Their propaganda conceals a baseline ethic of speed, scale, and market dominance at any cost.

ANY COST.

Karen’s real life stories highlight the few companies pushing the entire trajectory of AI, and their feuding CEO’s . Each guy defines a different future, and in a very real sense, it’s their private war for who rules the world.

The industry frames AI development as linear, unstoppable progress. Karen argues that by presenting AI as inevitable, tech companies deflect accountability and discourage public opposition.

Yet among the top AI dogs, there is deep uncertainty about the actual consequences of their technology - and still, they proceed.

This tension leads to ongoing instability and power struggles at the top.

ENVIRONMENTAL RAMPAGE

Karen also highlights the hidden costs of AI systems in terms of environmental rampage.

The massive data centers powering AI consume vast amounts of water and electricity, draining resources from local populations while destroying the ecosystem and environment all around.

STAKEHOLDERS OVER PEOPLE

Karen Hao passionately points out that AI’s original intent as a non-profit was to benefit humanity and the planet - not to eradicate humans by controlling their decisions and stealing their jobs, which the current for-profit model proudly does.

While AI systems are already widely deployed, there is no accountability, transparency, or public oversight. Like any tool, AI could be used for good - but in the hands of private interests… profits, turf wars, and autocratic rule come first.

Let’s all ask ourselves not only what AI can potentially do, for better or worse - but who controls it, who benefits from it, and who bears its costs.

(ludovic toinel on unsplash.com)



We are left with a sense of urgent concern: the future of AI is fast accelerating, but the window for remaining human is closing just as fast.

i intend to hold my ground. Will you stand with me?



Thank you for showing up today! Please share this post widely.

Stay tuned for more insightful articles on how we are being secretly and silently engineered - and draw your bottom line in the sand while you still can.

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