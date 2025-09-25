ALLANTOIN.

i’ve known about it as a cosmetic ingredient since the early 80’s, when i was a makeup artist; but i had no clue where it came from or how it was made. Allantoin is included in skin products to increase moisture retention. Little did i know back then that allantoin does so much more.

When and how did i learn?

…when i shattered my right hand in 2010 - a fracture and complex sprain that tore apart my hand muscles and ripped tendons from the bones.

Did i go to ER? No. Shortly thereafter, i drove one-handed to an herbal medicine making course three hours away, where Comfrey - Symphytum Officianale - entered my life; and thus began my formal training in herbalism. Years later i learned that because Comfrey is so quick to seal open cuts and gashes - often literally overnight - open wounds must be well sterilized with other antimicrobial herbs before Comfrey is applied. (And so quick to knit bones that sometimes they don’t have time to straighten out!)

A winning source of allantoin is…the humble Comfrey plant

These giant Comfrey leaves were harvested in my friend’s backyard, in the rural foothills 60+ miles away from me.

i’ve noticed plants all tend to grow prehistorically large way out there.

One of the richest sources of allantoin in nature is the Comfrey plant. Largely due to this, Comfrey is also called boneknit and woundwort.

According to The Naked Chemist,

“Allantoin... is the primary compound responsible for the plant’s powerful healing abilities.

Allantoin is known for stimulating cell growth, making it an ideal ingredient for accelerating tissue healing. It prevents scarring, supports damaged skin repair, and promotes healthy skin cell regeneration.”

Mother Earth Living says this:

“Allantoin is a potent “cell proliferant,” which means that it actively catalyzes the growth of new cells in all body tissue including bones.

Allantoin also hastens the cleanup of septic, sloughing surfaces (dead, diseased or slow-healing tissues) making way for the fast, new growth of healthy tissues…While allantoin itself is not antiseptic, it catalyzes growth of leucocytes in the blood, which are our natural infection-fighters and infection preventives…Comfrey is no ordinary herb!”

The allantoin in Comfrey leaves and roots is very soothing to irritated mucous membranes and other inflamed areas. Allantoin is found in mother’s milk too, where it helps the baby to grow.

(Comfrey flowers, Juliyaf on unsplash.com)



So, Comfrey - or Symphytum Officianale - comes with a long list of merits that deliver healing miracles fast; and allantoin is a major player in this.

Comfrey:

*calms inflammation

*treats sensitive skin

*regenerates skin cells and seals wounds

*prevents and reverses scarring

*heals broken bones

*provides antimicrobial protection while healing the body tissue

*gently exfoliates dead skin cells, revealing healthy new cells

*produces mucilage - a slippery gel that protects and hydrates at the cellular level

*makes vitamin B12

*gives antioxidant protection

(those same giant Comfrey leaves on drying rack outside, preparing to be part of GREEN GOLD SALVE)

Here’s the Comfrey love-story of my shattered hand in 2010, with more details:

