The more i investigate the invisible complexities of health and disease, the more convinced i am that Nitric Oxide could help a lot of people heal; and that’s the punchline for today’s less than encouraging report.

But first, the question…what more is happening in our food…???

Omega 6 is Linoleic Acid, or L.A.

Whereas once upon a time, linoleic acid comprised about 2% of our caloric intake, that all changed with industrial processing after the Civil War. Today, thanks to highly processed seed and nut oils, linoleic acid (omega 6 fatty acid) now accounts for 25% of the calories most people take in. Right after the Civil War, butter and lard became demonized in favor of highly processed oils that could never exist in nature; and chronic disease began to escalate then too. This talk by Dr Joe Mercola filled in so many blanks, and i share his points along with mine below.

*Seed oils are in all processed foods, and all restaurant food.

But WHAT are seed oils? eg: soy - corn - canola - cottonseed - grapeseed - sunflower - rice brain

* Seed oils are chemically processed and “green-washed” as vegetable oil.

*Nuts are also loaded with L.A. too, except for macadamia. Soy milk and almond milk are high in L.A. too.

Today, we boast a 45% obesity rate in this country - speeding toward 60% by 2030! There has been a 10,000 percent increase in diabetes; and processed seed oils with excessive loads of L.A. link directly to macular degeneration/vision loss as well.

Being propagandized and sold thick artificial crud that we can’t digest has made at least half of our culture mortally ill! Imagine that! But how?

By poisoning our cells!

OXIDATIVE DAMAGE INJURES MITOCHONDRIA, THE ENGINES THAT POWER OUR CELLS; WITHOUT ENERGY, OUR CELLS EVENTUALLY DIE.

It’s a short road from mitochondrial dysfunction to chronic fatigue to chronic disease and then the grave.



Punchline: Change your diet - get rid of processed seed oils and other inflammatory food-stuffs - AND TRY NITRIC OXIDE.



Fluid flow is vital to cell function - energy, detoxification and repair. Nitric Oxide (N.O.) improves microcirculation and circulation between and among all parts of the body, and repairs damaged membranes and blood and capillary vessel walls to restore mitochondrial function and energy levels.

For my clients who took the shot and/or take statins, i believe Nitric Oxide is the most efficient and least invasive countermeasure, especially since we can never name the actual culprit in these cases - we can at least help them repair some damage along the way.

NOW MORE FROM DR MERCOLA

ELIMINATE these things from your diet as completely as you can, and remain diligent:

processed foods, chicken, pork, seed oils, and restaurant meals; minimize nuts.

Other causes of cellular oxidation to avoid are: smoke, air pollution, herbicides and pesticides, cellphone and wi-fi radiation, x-rays and CT scans, heavy metals, alcohol intake, and industrial chemicals.

It is possible to clear out excess linoleic acid from the body, but since the half life of seed oils is two years, it can take the average person 3-4 years of dedicated attention.

Two walnuts already exceeds the recommended allowance for L.A. - so there’s certainly a learning curve here!



Dr Mercola also recommends vitamin E because it’s fat soluble and stays in our cells; yet he cautions that since most supplements are synthetic, we should choose real foods first, and real vitamin E should be called Alpha Tocopherol and not alpha tocopherol acetate. Skip the fish oils. They’re all fake too. Eat the tiny fish like anchovy and sardine.

And it turns out that both estrogen and linoleic acid block fertility in males;

while estrogen and linoleic acid in both men and women causes a calcium influx into the cells that yields superoxide production - which blocks the production of Nitric Oxide - and which Nitric Oxide supplementation can reverse.

So we’ve come full circle, considered hazards and solutions, and discussed the route back to health. Monitoring our diets for inflammatory toxins is an ongoing challenge, as is boosting our metabolism and natural detox pathways - blood, lymph, and extracellular/interstitial fluids. Nitric Oxide - N.O. - repairs membranes and vessels, and powers our cells. Because Nitric Oxide opens fluid pathways and is involved in every single physiological process, i strongly believe that Nitric Oxide is one absolutely necessary supplement for most if not all of us.

Learn more here:

Thank you for reading. See you soon…