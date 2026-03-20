This month was a doozy, to use a fun old word…

First, preparing for and presenting in The Healing Portal March 10;

and now, being part of the summit next week!

My talk will be:

“The Genius of Regeneration: How Nature Models Healing”

So i’m thrilled to pass on this invite to our free, heart-centered online event:

The Spirit of Healing & Transformation Summit

A sacred 5-day gathering of 20 gifted transformational healers, each sharing their unique flavor of healing in support of inner awakening, alignment, and growth.

Here’s the link to join (copy/paste):

https://ch815.isrefer.com/go/hts26/omtara/

Yes, they do replays.

Join us!

See you there…

Yolanda Pritam Hari



#ConsciousEvolution #HumanPotential #EmbodiedConsciousness #HealingNarratives #FutureOfHealing #HolisticHealth