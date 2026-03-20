ANOTHER HEALING SUMMIT? ME? (yup!)
The Spirit of Healing and Transformation - Next Week - No Cost
This month was a doozy, to use a fun old word…
First, preparing for and presenting in The Healing Portal March 10;
and now, being part of the summit next week!
My talk will be:
“The Genius of Regeneration: How Nature Models Healing”
So i’m thrilled to pass on this invite to our free, heart-centered online event:
The Spirit of Healing & Transformation Summit
A sacred 5-day gathering of 20 gifted transformational healers, each sharing their unique flavor of healing in support of inner awakening, alignment, and growth.
Here’s the link to join (copy/paste):
https://ch815.isrefer.com/go/hts26/omtara/
Yes, they do replays.
Join us!
See you there…
Yolanda Pritam Hari
Good for you, dear Yolanda