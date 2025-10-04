Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dozt's avatar
Dozt
3d

Thanks for the added info re-detoxification. As stated, each individual requires a "unique" protocol.

Your info provides a framework for finding the right protocol to follow that "fits" the individual.

Rest easy,dear sister.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
2dEdited

Yolanda, you are not speaking to the wind. Those with ears....will hear. And thank you for your continuing resistance. It is not a kudo when I say you are a trooper. And I see that nitric oxide may possibly become one of the most helpful substances for EMF-related stressors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture