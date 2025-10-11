Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ned B.'s avatar
Ned B.
9h

I have read that nose breathing instead of mouth breathing increases the concentration of nitric oxide in the bloodstream

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bodhi Tees's avatar
Bodhi Tees
6h

Thanks for the reminder! I'm back taking Nitric Oxide supplement! Thanks for turning me on to the supplement!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Yolanda Pritam Hari
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture