The human body is far more than a collection of cells and tissues—it is an interconnected and sacred energy system where consciousness and biology merge.

From 50 years of cultivating subtle sensitivity through yoga and bodywork as both my personal practice and life’s work, I’ve observed that intuitive medicine is not mystical, but a natural extension of attuned perception. By refining our ability to sense bioenergetic patterns—through palpation, visual inspection, and auditory cues—we can identify and reorder dysfunction long before it manifests as physical disease.



Here i draw from ancient wisdom, modern science, and my own experience to propose heightened sensory awareness as a primary key to healing. More such articles will follow.

Medical Intuition and Bioenergy:

Seeing Beyond the Physical

The foundation of intuitive medicine lies in recognizing the body’s subtle energy fields, which modern science is now quite interested to measure and prove or disprove.

Ancient Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine describe prana or chi as the life force that energizes form. Energetic disruptions precede the onset of illness.

We see this confirmed in Bioenergetics, a growing field that Wikipedia defines as:

“the study of energy flow and transformation in living organisms, focusing on how they acquire and utilize energy for various biological processes. It encompasses metabolic pathways like cellular respiration and photosynthesis, which are essential for energy production in cells.”

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bioenergetics

Trained healers have subtle perception - we can sense these energetic disturbances as heat, cold, contractions, torsions (twists), static charge, and ‘jagged frequencies’.

Studies have shown that injured body tissue puts out measurable distress signals that sensitive people easily perceive.

The Mechanics of Medical Intuitive Assessment

Intuitive medicine operates through three primary channels. i’ll cite my own experience alongside research findings:

1. FASCIA AND PALPATION

Fascia is the crystalline connective tissue network that contains and defines our physical form, enables movement, and conducts nerve signals as electricity and light.



By palpating fascial restrictions, healers can locate somatic imprints of past traumas or unhealed wounds.



Palpation is using our hands to assess patterns of imbalance in the body tissue.

With practice, we can grow “palpatory sensitivity” - the ability to feel with our hands into ever more subtle layers.

(screenshot from the work of Dr Jean Claude Guimberteau , French hand surgeon)

One palpation exercise i was given way back in 1990 was to put a quarter between the pages of a phone, book starting on page one, then two, then three and so forth - and try to locate it through the front cover- until i was feeling through a three inch wide book!

It seems more and more that my hands and eyes can just “see” into someone’s fascia and respond. It’s a non-verbal dialog at the soul level - an invitation to relax and let trust lead.

2. INNER AND OUTER VISION:

In addition to reading body structure and overall fascial alignment, i tend to see energetic pulls and patterns of static, contraction, twisting, and stagnancy. Other times i see movie flashes of pivotal moments in clients’ lives that they’ve long forgotten; colors that their body might find therapeutic; or holes in their auric sheath.

Clients are amazed, and always concur.

These assessment tools are invaluable to my healing work, both in person and online.



“Clairvoyant healers perceive energy as colors, shapes, or light patterns. The chakra system, described in yogic texts, emits distinct frequencies measurable as colors (e.g., red for the root chakra, violet for the crown) [B-4][B-5]. Dysfunction appears as murky or asymmetrical energy vortices, which can be rebalanced through intention or hands-on work [B-9].” brightanswers.ai



3. INNER AND OUTER HEARING:

i listen with my whole heart, and in doing so i invite trust and the body’s open honesty.

Once a client’s body feels safe, it reveals itself not only through what the fascia shows me, but in what that body says . i often hear words and phrases that direct me.

The inner body is like a young child - innocent, timid, and real. But its guidance carries the wisdom and knowing of all time and all generations before.

When we learn to listen deeply to the quiet voice within, we actually awaken our inborn power to self-heal.

This is what i help people do - and what i practice with myself.

“The body’s energy fields produce subtle sounds, akin to the “nada” (inner sound) of Hindu cosmology. Tinnitus or internal ringing, for instance, may signal energetic blockages or heightened neural activity [B-4][A-2].” brightanswers.ai

Consciousness as the Ultimate Healer

The most profound aspect of intuitive medicine is its direct reliance on consciousness for healing. We apply focus, knowledge, faith, and love.

And this becomes a transmission of the divine possibility inherent in our client, to which their body resonantly responds.

Consider the Observer Effect: Quantum physics proved that observation alters matter; that focused awareness redirects and reorganizes energy and structure.



It’s quite exciting…the power is already built-in, waiting to be turned on, and we can help each other do that.

Maybe one day modern medicine will catch up to ancient ways.



Meanwhile, energy medicine and medical intuition are rapidly growing fields, because results don’t wait for scientific proof or political acclaim.

People go where they are actually cared for, helped, and understood.

i’m all ready to work with you in person or online.

Contact me to receive a complementary Fascial BioEnergy Scan and get started .

You can also send a direct message here, through substack, and we can chat there.

Warmly,

Yolanda Pritam Hari

Regenerative Therapist - body, brain, & biofield

quietmind.com

#ConsciousEvolution #EmbodiedSafety #SelfHealing #BiologicalCoherence #Biofield #EmbodiedHealing