Chronic infections, inflammation, health emergencies, and escalating disease…

What’s the common thread we see as more and more pathologies emerge?

BIOFILMS lie beneath all infection and disease >>>

BAFFLED ABOUT BIOFILMS?

i was. It turns out that biofilms are extremely common, insidious, and dangerously toxic to systemic health.

Biofilms:

- proliferate in pockets and folds (such as under the gums) causing inflammation and infection that spreads body-wide;



- begin to form within two weeks of an infection or surgery, and develop resistance up to 5000X the normal prescribed antibiotic dose;



- are powered by carbohydrates, sugars, and a sympathetic nervous system locked in high stress/fight or flight;



- rob our cells of oxygen and nutrients;



- disrupt energy production/ ATP;



- lead to chronic exhaustion, organ failure, and mitochondrial collapse

Our culture now finds itself slipping down this ladder into fast and furious demise.

Biofilms are sticky polymers - hydrogels - constructed by colonies of microbes to keep them hidden in our bodies, growing and replicating.



HYDROGELS?

Biofilms are hydrogels secreted by parasitic organisms to keep them concealed inside the host.

Biofilms are living “cities for microbes”.

MOLD, PARASITES, VIRUSES, AND BACTERIA ALL SECRETE PROTECTIVE BIOFILMS.

Biofilms are also carrier mechanisms for whatever is inside them.

Polymeric Hydrogel is used in vaxxine delivery systems.

So now, in the name of science and public health, they are free to inject bacterial biofilms into people, animals, and plants. As pathogens and microbes continue to replicate and spread through the body, they damage mitochondria, drain the host’s energy, and defeat the immune system.

How to dissolve biofilms is the subject of much current debate, but Nature already knows, and always has.

We have a real solution:

Biocidin breaks up and disperses biofilms.

Biocidin is a broad spectrum antibacterial formula made with 18 herbs and essential oils that synergistically destroy harmful biofilms and terminate the microbial colonies within.

Biocidin also disables microbes from forming protective biofilms, halting further colonization. Biocidin strongly targets bacteria, virus, yeast, and mycotoxins/mold, and has some parasite action, but not nearly the power of Cellcore’s PARA Kit.

Recently, partnerships have given us real answers.

Addressing infection while balancing terrain - the whole body microbiome.

We have all natural solutions - where antibiotics simply can't help.

Antibiotic resistance is a massive problem, ironically caused by the drugs themselves. Natural solutions do not disrupt - but actually support - the microbiome. Combined with drainage protocols, it's a winning team, given the complex medical conditions of patients today.

