i met her at an Ayurveda center way back in 2012. Bacopa Monnieri - Brahmi.

BRAHMI. India’s high octane plant for brain healing and illumination.

(far more potent than Gotu Kola, her western cousin, they say…)

BRAHMI - aka BACOPA. Nobody was talking about her back then.

Except me. One sniff, and we were bonded for life.

i decided that day to make Brahmi medicines.

BRAHMI brain healing oils, tinctures, and salves… yummmm.

Right away, people raved and reordered anything i put Brahmi into; because after all, who doesn’t need some brain and nerve healing in this crazy toxic world?

Besides, Brahmi is the Mother of majestic brains and nerves. So i kept going.

WHY BRAHMI? (the juicy details)

Brahmi is superstar neuro-regeneration with a stellar track record sporting thousands of years.

The sages of ancient India were sage not by chance, but by lifestyle; and they preserved their evolutionary knowledge and tools for us today. Brahmi is timeless ancient wisdom for now.

Brahmi. For me, it’s all about relationship and results. i’ve been making my Omtara Blessings medicines for 13 years. But TODAY, i wanted to give you “the science” behind Brahmi as well, and i finally found this rich article discussing Brahmi research in a truthful and positive light (as opposed to wikipedia and the web’s other medical cohorts that discard natural medicines on principle precisely because they work and cause no harm).

Pharma can never compete, so it seeks instead to bury alive or destroy.

BRAHMI article highlights:

Bacopa Monnieri works by modulating key neurotransmitters like acetylcholine and serotonin while stimulating neurogenesis in the hippocampus (memory center). Bacopa Monnieri also provides neuro-protection against oxidative stress; reduces inflammation in the brain; and reduces anxiety and stress through its adaptogenic properties.

*GABA Modulation

-Bacopa helps regulate gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter that calms excessive neural activity associated with anxiety.

*CORTISOL Regulation

- Research shows that Bacopa can help normalize cortisol levels, the body’s primary stress hormone, lessening feelings of anxiety and stress.

*BDNF and BRAIN PLASTICITY

-Bacopa enhances BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) ,

BDNF is a protein that supports existing neurons and promotes new neurons and synapses - processes called neurogenesis (sprouting healthy new brain and nerve cells) and synaptogenesis (spreading and bridging nerve tracts for connectivity)

BDNF plays a crucial role in learning, memory, brain plasticity, and overall mental health.

Learning is a neuroplastic event.

*ADAPTOGENIC

-Bacopa regulates stress responses

*COGNITIVE & NERVOUS SYSTEM REGULATION

-Bacopa enhances neuronal (synaptic) communication for better signaling in the brain

*NEUROPROTECTIVE AND ANTIOXIDANT

-Bacopa neutralizes oxidative stress in the brain and protects brain cells and synapses from oxidative damage.

MY BRAHMI…

Brahmi moved in with me in 2022 as a little 4 inch pot. Now baby Brahmi is 3 years old, and she’s trailing lovely long locks with tiny delicate flowers.

(proud momma me flaunting my big girl) She never flowered before; though last year, i got to harvest some of her trails for tea.

This year there may be enough to harvest for brain healing tincture and oil!

This stack is an ongoing search for Truth. Thank you for stopping in today.

i accept a challenge other authors do not. HERE, we’ll continue probing the manmade causes of chronic illness and disease, DARPA technologies, and military plans for complete domination over all life, WHILE ALSO boasting of Nature’s divine (god-filled) glory, life-giving power, and infinite regenerative capacity - and providing the tools to nurture Life.

We must acknowledge the enemies that threaten life, and one-up them. To overcome Hell, we can, and must, represent Heaven in body, thought, word, and deed.

“Hie thee to the forest, Ophelia”, Shakespeare’s sage may have whispered in dark times. For there, in the leaves, roots, and soil we find the Truth.

Now,

Let’s evolve as Nature intended. Climb into my apothecary, and let’s set about restoring and upgrading our brain and nervous system today. Let’s renew our relationship with what is real, pure, and true - and build Heaven on Earth.