My recent series “Avoiding the Five Biggest Detox Mistakes” introduced the importance of the glymphatic system in brain repair. Read parts four and five of the series for this. Now let’s take a deeper look>>>

The glymphatics are a vast internal network of cells and channels that feed directly into the lymphatic system to clear toxic substances and cellular debris from the brain and nervous system.

The cells of the glymphatic system are called glia.

(microglia, shutterstock.com)



Glial brain cells make up 90% of the brain’s content and half its weight. Glia have other important jobs besides just cleaning up the brain; such as repair, regeneration, and building the myelin sheaths that coat our nerves and speed transmission. Glia help regulate the blood-brain barrier and maintain the brain’s inner environment.

Of the four types of glial cells, astrocytes are especially important for detox and fluid dynamics. Astrocytes hug blood vessels along the blood-brain barrier, forming channels through which cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flows, and carrying waste out of brain tissue — a process that happens most actively during deep, parasympathetic sleep.

FOUR TYPES OF GLIA

There are four main types of glial cells in the central and peripheral nervous systems. Oligodendrocytes enhance brain communication by myelinating the brain and spinal cord; while Schwann cells myelinate the peripheral nerves. Myelin constitutes the “white matter” (as opposed to gray matter) in the brain.

Myelin is the white sheath that covers nerve cells and wraps around nerve tracts, accelerating nerve transmission up to 300X.

Astrocytes wrap tightly around the brain tissue and manage its self-cleansing and repair. Lastly, Microglia support the craniosacral system and cerebrospinal fluid flow, and support the immune system.

The Craniosacral System and CSF Flow

The craniosacral system includes the membranes and cerebrospinal fluid that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord, as well as the bones (cranium, spine, sacrum) that influence that fluid’s movement. Subtle rhythmic fluctuations in CSF pressure — the craniosacral rhythm — reflect how well the central nervous system can expand, retract, and self-regulate.

When restrictions occur (due to tension, trauma, or stress), CSF flow can stagnate, reducing nutrient delivery and toxin removal. Therapies like craniosacral therapy and brain lymphatic work aim to restore that micro-movement and balance, optimizing conditions for nervous-system healing.

Where Glial Cells and Craniosacral Fluid (CSF) Dynamics Meet

The link between these two systems lies in CSF movement and the glymphatic pathway. Glial cells — especially astrocytes — form the channels that allow CSF to flow through brain tissue, flushing out metabolic waste.

The craniosacral system influences the pressure and rhythmic pulsations that drive that CSF movement.

When craniosacral rhythm is healthy and balanced, waves of CSF flows evenly and free of obstruction, enhancing glymphatic clearance and oxygenation. When craniosacral motion is restricted, glial-mediated clearance slows down, contributing to toxic buildups, inflammation, brain fog, and cognitive decline. Factors such as head injuries distort the actual shape of the brain and skull, impeding both craniosacral rhythm and cerebrospinal fluid flow. Because this is a pressure-driven hydraulic system, these distortions often cannot self-correct, and problems unfold and escalate over time. Restoring flow is essential. This is why i so passionately recommend receiving manual brain therapies to rebalance and heal.

We’ll go more into this relationship in part two. Thank you for reading along today.

