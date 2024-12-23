Yes, me too.

Been tracked, censored, and banned; my reach minimized and book launch crushed; computers scrambled til one or two actually broke down. Research sites blocked then erased. GPS non-compliant. And three RUPTURED EAR events since 2020, leaving me half deaf each time as i am again now.

i so want to tell you about that, but not today.

Even though technically, i am not a “journalist”, every single one of us who believes in health freedom and freedom of speech HAS been targeted, threatened, and punished in these ways. i’m just grateful “they” haven’t managed to disable my entire nervous system completely (more than once, as i helplesly watched my brain shut down in 2018); and i’m blessed because of course god and all Her angels are on my side.

Perhaps that’s the only thing keeping you alive too, at this point…we’ve reached a harrowingly sharp curve in this maze…

“The death of Free Speech is not accidental. Rather, it is an intentional act of homicide at the hands of Technocrats because they know that is the only way that they can flip the world into Technocracy. Their policies are anti-human. Lara Logan's impassioned testimony in Washington speaks for all of us as broadcasters in the media and for all consumers of information in the public.”

- Patrick Wood - Technocracy News Today

This short article says far more than its length suggests. For all the innocent lambs out there who still can’t believe heinous targeting and outright murder are even possible, let alone covertly practiced en masse as global power grabs all the time, i urge you to read or listen to this succinct synopsis of where free speech went…before we slip awayyyyyyy…

It’s a seven minute listen i urge you to engage:

https://www.technocracy.news/bloodsport-lara-logan-exposes-the-age-of-information-warfare/

that’s all for now, friends…