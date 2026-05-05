i stand for the Indigenous Soul…

a soul i never met in flesh, but am certain once prevailed.

Perhaps i once was that very soul, my cells then and forever birthed from that source-connected epigenetic field. My body senses this is true…

i stand for the indigenous soul.

Real people, of the Earth.

In real relationship with life.

Mexico is my blood from my father’s side, and he was the first fully colonized generation in his lineage. He was the transition between wild and tamed.

His ancestors - our ancestors - lived in older worlds and wilder times, connected to some eternal truth we can only imagine to know.

He overcame immense poverty and adversity to lead a long and illustrious career with a world renowned dance company.

He lived, and died, devoted to supporting us.

So as i said, Mexico is my blood - because it was his.

(annie-m on unsplash.com)

i always wondered why May 5, Cinco de Mayo, is about alcohol and drunkenness - and all the stock photos show cocktails and bottles of booze. It seemed excessively distasteful that war should be glorified in such a weird way.

i didn’t know the history of the war back then, but that hit me the wrong way and didn’t make any sense.

Doesn’t it seem that everything sacred forever gets degraded and profaned?

In the battle of good an evil, we hear that God always wins.

It really is a miracle when a small army wins a war that’s stacked against them thousand fold.



Cinco de Mayo commemorates a miracle commonly known in the spiritual histories of many traditions - the unlikely victory of small troops over forces much larger, meaner, and better armed - in the face of absolute extermination.

Mexico’s unexpected victory over French forces on May 5, 1862 runs deep. Mexican culture was almost erased - their people slaughtered and land stolen by colonizers. Mexico stood up, and won, saving their national sovereignty. Mexicans can thank their ancestors’ strength and resilience against the vicious armies of Napoleon III. They can also thank the divine hand.

(daniel-lloyd-blunk-fernandez on unsplash.com)



DAVID VANQUISHING GOLIATH: A HOLY THING

In the battle of good an evil, we hear that God always wins.

It really is a miracle when a small army wins a war that’s stacked against them thousand fold.

Cinco de Mayo’s roots represent small farmers defending against industrialized colonial powers - a struggle alive and well today as globalization, biotech, and cultural “assimilation” - homogenization.

May 5 holds particular sanctity in Puebla, where the legendary winning battle took place. Parades and festivities honor General Ignacio Zaragoza’s valiant leadership.

Here in the United States, Cinco de Mayo is merely a drunken commercial affair.

How perfect a slice in the Great Reset Pie!

For the Mexican diaspora and agrarian villages, Cinco de Mayo serves as a sharp razor blade - a shining example of cultural and spiritual resilience; and a painful thorn of debt colonialism and near extinction.

(udovic delot on unsplash.com)



Mexican heritage - the Mexican soul - alongside every nation’s great and noble indigenous souls - is being diluted, cheapened, and whitewashed to death.

For this very reason, Cinco de Mayo’s deeper resonance extends globally.

May 5 embodies universal themes of resistance to oppression, as when small-scale farmers defeat agribusiness monopolies or we the people free ourselves from cancer-causing industrial chemicals, toxic pharmaceuticals, censorship, and lawfare.

Survival against all odds is written in our blood.

We are Nature. Nature has cycles and lives in relationship.

Nature finds ways.

Cinco de Mayo is a testimony to the human spirit and soul, and by default to all our kin.

(leo_visions on unsplash.com)

In a world where cultural identity is manipulated and commodified, Cinco de Mayo models endurance, resistance and ultimately, renewal.

…and in the battle of good over evil, it’s good to remember that God still wins.



HAPPY CINCO DE MAYO.

MAY YOU HAVE SMALL AND LARGE VICTORIES TO CELEBRATE, AND

MAY YOUR SOUL AND SPIRIT RISE AS THIS GREAT WHEEL ROLLS ON.

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