CLEAVERS - DON’T MISS HER!

She’s everywhere now!

Go pick some for your salad or tea…

or…dry your own bounty to make the perfect medicines for Spring’s cleansing and renewal dance to circulate within.

My CLEAVERS Lymph Tincture and Lymph Loving Oil - forged from endless harvests last Spring and Summer - are strained and ready to bottle.

Lucky for us mortals, almost all green plants have enormous medicinal value to the land on which they grow - and by divine default, serve as medicine in the same way for us people too. The Green Mother - Terra - Gaia - after all, is our primal ancestor. Her wisdom, resilience, and adaptive magic have partnered us all the way through eons of time to this very moment here and now.

Cleavers comes in Spring when our lymph is still stagnant and gray from Winter’s long freeze; and her green-ness cleanses the blood, moves lymph, and oxygenates the flow of new life.

Q: “How do i know my medicine plants?” people always ask.

A: Watch what plants tend to grow around you - or even follow you wherever you move. Then offer relationship; welcome this plant being as a friend and find out why she came. Never mow her down as a weed.

(note to self: do NOT launch into love poetry here about the “lowly weed”, lest your readers assume sudden insanity due to an alien abduction, or some other undesirable fate)

i will mention that in lieu of swallowing gallons of tea and handfuls of pills daily, i medicate topically.



So while i medicate topically, directly applying my oils, tinctures, and salves with simple self-massage; i cook medicinally (with health-building spices) and do, on occasion, add tinctures to my water and tea. Since i make hundreds of formulas (which you can order from me here) - and because i know daily oiling heals the nervous system - i keep an extensive stock of Abhyanga oils made with tissue regenerating plants.

i believe that many people, like myself, might do far better with daily oiling than by swallowing fistfuls of pills.

(Just saying…)

Here i share this Cleavers article by master herbalist David Crow - who with clarity and brevity will explain the details of our interdependence with this plant.

(in order to avoid bursting into sonnets and songs about the Green World that would delay this post indefinitely, i complete this sentence and wish you a joyous weekend of resurrection and rebirth)

Email me to order Omtara Blessings Regenerative Herbal formulas.

Here’s the abridged Spring menu; and there are hundreds more formulas on the shelf, so if you have questions, let’s talk!



Thank you for reading these posts. May they add to your luminosity.