How many of us would honestly vote to sacrifice our brain cells for progress? Yet we may unwittingly do exactly this through the toxic exposures we face every day.

Repeated exposure to environmental pollution accumulates in our bodies over time and breaks us down faster than we can cleanse and restore.

Many symptoms plaguing our population are linked directly to environmental factors:

1) toxic and heavy metals like mercury, aluminum, arsenic, chromium, and lead in the air - and in our pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines;



2) the chemical cocktails that make up diesel fuel, airplane fuel, exhaust fumes, pesticides, and herbicides all around us - and their interactions with each other;



3) genetically modified foods; and



4) electromagnetic radiation from cell towers, microwaves, and dirty electricity everywhere, even underground!



While each individual factor damages brain connectivity and immune function, these four factors overlap, intensifying each others’ effects.

(jules d on unsplash.com)

Toxic assaults come from above, below and all around - jolting the brain, gut, and heart - our core regulatory systems.

Toxic loads in our bodies have been linked directly to the epidemic levels of disease we are seeing today.

Brain tumors, lymphomas, cancers, and inflammatory conditions have been shown to result from toxicity - and amplified by cycles of depression, negative thoughts, and outdated beliefs.

Brain inflammation is common with environmental illnesses.

In fact, all illness and disease dysregulate our nervous system, pushing it into a chronic state of fight-or-flight. Brain healing is a central issue in all branches of medicine today - holistic, allopathic, functional, and integrative.

Allergies and chemical sensitivities are healthy neurological reactions to poisons invading the body, and these reactions should not be suppressed.

The body is fighting to restore balance, and needs our help. For instance, when highly allergic children are switched to organic diets, their lungs and guts heal, and they become healthy normal kids. Meanwhile, man douses nature with mega-tons of chemicals. Children must now play their sports on glyphosate ridden fields - to their unsuspecting demise. The cumulative effects of our current chemical madness are unpredictable and unknown.

(danilo alvestd on unsplash.com)

So maybe we can’t control the outer environment with the blink of an eye, but we can consciously practice detox protocols and live a healthy life. It’s important to stay aware of others’ sensitivities too, so that we “do no harm”. It’s just basic respect. Where people are sensitive to fragrance or certain foods, avoid exposing them; and never imagine that with allergies “just a little bit won’t hurt”, because it does, and when chemically sensitized people are repeatedly dosed with allergens, they feel increasingly unsafe in the world - and their personal trauma gets magnified and layered.



Asthma and other severe allergic reactions are traumatic.

There’s often a long recovery period with episodes of PTSD. Just like the toxicants themselves, repeated traumas damage the personality and the brain, throwing the person into an inner state of high alert, withdrawal, and alarm.

Can we find a humble recognition of nature as our source? Proper relationship with ourselves and the world around us is an essential aspect of manifesting the power to heal.

Thank you for reading today!