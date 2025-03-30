Greetings on this rainy Sunday, and a big shout-out to Reinette Senum and her Foghorn Express especially for two recent posts that totally challenge what we may think we know.

New information and friendly debate open minds and hearts…

In the past weeks, Reinette posted two mind expanding interviews - one about about chemtrails, contrails, and our geoengineered sky; and the second on nanotechnology proliferating in and around our blood cells. i watched both, and replayed certain parts multiple times.

The subjects we’ve been thrust into since 2020 are multi-layered and complex. It’s a rapidfire education that challenges the best of us to keep up. We add to our personal and collective knowledge banks by inviting different speakers and points of view into our lives; i am grateful that so many are so passionately deep on the path.

Passion and sincere exploration are beautiful and lifesaving now.

i welcome debate based on education and respect.

i pray that the anger we see fueled in the world around us be quelled by the balm of our better example as we once again and continually dive into the unknown.

CHEMTRAILS VS CONTRAILS: SHORT AND SWEET

Reinette hosted Jim Lee and meteorologist Jeff “Ray” to educate us about what goes on up there in the upper troposphere and ionosphere; and the difference between contrails and chemtrails.

As research piles up, it seems clear that what we are calling chemtrails are actually the persistent contrails from millions of commercial air flights overhead.

It is estimated that before a decade passes we will have 50,000 commercial flights overhead graying our skies per year; and that perpetually cloudy skies and solar dimming could be the eventual result.

Commercial airplanes fly in the upper troposphere and stratosphere. Airplane fuel is full of toxic pollutants, and our dependence on ever increasing air travel means that the sky will continue to worsen without relief.

Pilots could be unconscious of this fact, so i offer the benefit of the doubt. However, solar dimming programs are superfluous now because commercial flights are doing the work of planting cirrus clouds (persistent contrails that spread out) across the skies.

above - ATMOSPHERIC LAYERS: https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-are-the-5-layers-of-the-earth-s-atmosphere.html

So where is the ionosphere in the above map???

“An interesting layer called the ionosphere overlaps the mesosphere, thermosphere, and exosphere. It’s a very active part of the atmosphere, and it grows and shrinks depending on the energy it absorbs from the sun. "

- https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/ionosphere/en/

i first learned of HAARP’s ionospheric heating from Elana Freeland.

Radio wave transmission happens in the ionosphere, as long as there are enough ionizing particles (metals) to transmit signals. CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) takes care of that.

Ionospheric heating is military protocol for national security and “complete domination” (the military’s own words) of all space .

The metal particulates in our immediate environment ionize the atmosphere around us too, assuring constant grid connectivity with or without consent.

Airplanes disperse those ionizing particulates all around us too; but i digress…

(photo from online search of military drones)

To my understanding, chemtrail planes and military drones fly in the ionosphere, and are secret special operations of which we remain generally unaware. Seeing actual chemtrails will depend on special atmospheric conditions like temperature and pressure gradients. However, Jim’s and Jeff’s research - and the windy.com app to simplify reading the sky - can help us determine if we are seeing a contrail from commercial aviation or a special op chemtrail.

Reinette will host Jim Lee again to explain cloud seeding, so i have no comment on this today. Check out the replay and gleam what you will:

HOW CAN WE KNOW WHAT’S GOING ON IN OUR BLOOD?

Since 2020 we’ve watched doctors and scientists across the globe get into live blood analysis and project videography depicting nanotechnology they see growing inside us all now.

(photo credit: thisisengineering on unsplash.com)

On the slides under darkfield microscopy, we’ve witnessed footage of illuminated particles activated by wifi and bluetooth frequencies, that build their own scaffolding and take over our biology.

Stripes, ribbons, chips, flashing blue dots…

Then there are those giant rubbery clots in peoples’ veins - in both the living and the dead.

Reinette held a panel with distinguished medical people - among them, the Bigelsen brothers, whose father Dr Harvey Bigelsen was one of the first three people to view live blood; and to whose legacy the Bigelsen Academy and its teachings are dedicated. The Bigelsen brothers and other people on the panel refuted the past findings of the other doctors i’ve subscribed to (and perhaps you have as well) on the basis that they are new to darkfield microscopy and therefore less qualified to interpret what they see. The panel had the diplomacy to not name names, but rather to disagree on premise. This is honorable, and i look forward to learning more in the future so that i can synthesize my own opinion of what we are seeing and what’s going on.

Here is that replay for you:

Thank you for tuning in today. Together, we stand at that line in the sand FOR TRUTH and nothing less. Together, we challenge our minds to stretch to fit the unimaginable, so we can assess and discern ABSOLUTE TRUTH for ourselves.

Find me at quietmind.com, and remember: comments and questions are welcome, so don’t be shy…we can learn quite a lot from eachother, whether or not we completely agree!

