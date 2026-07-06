As of late, i’ve been consumed by investigating our senses as gateways to regulating the brain and nervous system.

Quick disclaimer first:

The brain and nervous system are not separate. In reality, the nervous system is defined as brain and spinal cord, and central and peripheral nerves.

i separate “brain and nervous system” in my writing so that each reader can see through my lens.

What We Never Imagined About EYES -

Of all our sense organs, the eyes are the busiest receivers and processors. They manage massive quantities of incoming data, perceiving absolutely everything in the environment. Eyes also contribute greatly to nervous system regulation, intuition, and immune system balance.

Vision is quite complex.

Thus my first study queries how electromagnetic field (EMF) and radiation exposure from screens, bright pulsed LED lights, and the flicker factor affect our eyes. Everything about how we now live is extreme and unnatural - as compared to centuries ago when life was more simple, straight forward, and clean.

This is a serious concern that is still downplayed or dismissed by mainstream science and government agencies - which appear to be influenced by the very industries that profit from technology and technocratic control.

The issue down here for “We the People” is that :

our bodies, particularly our skin and eyes, are biological systems that communicate via subtle bioelectrical and biochemical signals. Continuous exposure to artificial, pulsed, non-native electromagnetic frequencies from Wi-Fi, cell towers, and screens energetically pollutes and disrupts our natural communication pathways.

For our skin, this can manifest as a visible breakdown in cellular integrity - aka “premature aging”.

But it’s really oxidation (acidic environment) and increased cell permeability (to toxins) on account of membrane damage.

The skin - a body-wide respiratory organ - is our body’s largest organ and line of defense. Chronic EMF exposure stresses the cells, leading to oxidative damage, premature aging, and a compromised blood-brain barrier, making us more susceptible to environmental toxins and inflammation.

Radio frequencies sent via the internet and satellites interfere with the calcium channels in cell membranes, triggering a cascade of stress responses - even inflammatory cytokine storms.

For the eyes, the damage is more direct and immediate.

This image from shutterstock.com shows the optic nerve.

Our eyes are especially vulnerable because their protective tissue layer is less than ricepaper thin - plus, eyes have high melanin, which readily absorbs certain frequencies. The true longterm effects of artificial environments on us remain unstudied and unknown; but if we look at what we are seeing across the board, we can see there is cause for pause.

Nature set everything up perfectly for us in advance. It might behoove us to find our way back to some of that.

It is well known that blue light disrupts circadian rhythms and causes eye strain.

But actually, any and all EMF reflected off screens can cause deep cellular damage. This accelerates conditions like macular degeneration and cataracts. The subtle, constant rapid vibration and pulsation of these frequencies can also contribute to “digital eye strain,” dry eyes, and eye pain and fatigue. “Eye strokes” are another new disorder surfacing now that may be directly linked to frequency bombardment.

These are all common physical responses to a low-level biological assault.



The rapid progression of manmade disease is taking its toll on all of us, but so few people are looking there for a cause.

i believe that noticing and strengthening our senses will go a long way toward building personal and cultural resilience again.

We’ll explore the eyes again together soon - and go deeper into decoding relationships between the eyes, body, and brain. Then we’ll look at the other senses as gateways to nervous system balance too.

END PART ONE



Thanks for reading! Please share these articles widely, and help others reconnect with their essential nature and natural ability to heal.