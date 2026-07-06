Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paige.Delainy's avatar
Paige.Delainy
3d

Thank you for this interesting information Yolanda! It seems we are being bombarded on all sides by EMF's, 5g cell towers, smart metres, toxic chemicals in our foods etc...

I had the wifi removed from my home. I was getting aura migraines. It's improved now. 🌺

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
2d

Like the title suggests, sometimes we "know" things long before science considers or approves. The world is so much more than our knowledge, and it's high time that we consider our bodies are more intelligent than we give them credit for. Why don't we listen better?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture