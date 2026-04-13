There’s a word for everything, and somewhere in the world, there are those who will study it to death and argue that their nuance is the best.

i plan to keep it simple today. Short and sweet. Nothing to debate.

i may as well just confess right here>>>

Biophilia, i’ve got it bad.

But you already know that, because you have to deal with me here all the time - and still, you return.

…or perhaps, it’s because of my biophilia that you return…

Biophilia

Bio = Life; Philia = Love

Biophilia = a biologically entrained love for living things

The biophiliac is stricken by a physiological and emotional connection to Nature that is both life-giving and deeply restorative at once.



We innately hunger for this connection - and for the automatic entrainment with Nature that transports us from stress and disconnection to a state of oneness that lowers cortisol, increases oxytocin, and expands biophotonic radiance - inner light.

Nature provides a deep sense of comfort and belonging that modern civilization strips away.

Beyond the notion that Nature heals us, biophilia speaks to our inborn biological need and desire for this vital relationship with the natural world.

The human body and soul both suffer many deficits in this industrial age.

Nature is the one nutrient we all need.

From biophilia research, new fields of Nature-based architecture opened up, incorporating natural influences into homes, apartments, and cityscapes to restore creativity and a sense of connection to urban dwellers - and improve their overall health. We can all benefit even without the experts - just by bringing some form of Nature into our living space.

Eric Fromm first coined the term biophilia, noting that most humans desire to be nourished by Nature, and in turn to nurture others too.

Many since have attempted to dissect biophilia further, but the simple truth remains:

Nature unifies and heals.

It’s neurological, physiological, emotional, and spiritual.



Nature inspires connection, clarity, and cooperative exchange - values that significantly regulate our nervous system and our capacity to model cooperation and peace in our own lives and in our walk through this world.

Biophilia sensitizes us to what is important and real.

#EmbodiedHealing #BiologicalCoherence #NervousSystemRegulation #HighlySensitive #SensoryIntelligence #SensitiveNervousSystem





