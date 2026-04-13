Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Dozt's avatar
Dozt
12h

For me it comes down to: 'without Love where would you be right now" Sister, your ":heads up" reminders keep me focused. Blessings, you make me better.

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Carol Powers's avatar
Carol Powers
17h

Yolanda,

Yet another superb article! Always full of beautiful tips; straight from the heart. Never stop your pationate tone..it always hits the target.

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