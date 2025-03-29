“Your body is the node in the network,” Sabrina Wallace has been saying - for a long time now.

But what does this actually mean?

To answer this, i ended up deep diving into the junction between environmental pollution, geoengineering, military bioweaponry, and technocracy.

We need to acknowledge all the assaults on our brains in order to address the effects.

My prior research and writings on biotech and geoengineering featured voices like Elana Freeland and Ana Mihalcea, whose writings are so technically dense that every page tasked me to multiple focused readings.

From Elana and Dr Ana, i learned of unimaginable technological advances - including what appears to be the complete takeover of human biology through nanotechnology sprayed across the skies and into our food and water; and implanted in our bodies without our consent; and through the millimeter wave frequencies that power these technologies.

These military technologies have all been long patented, approved, produced, deployed, and tested on unsuspecting populations (us!) under the guise of military research and national security endeavors - all using 5G radio frequencies and beyond.

5G and BEYOND???

Yes, according to what i’ve seen and heard for some time now.

As usually happens, what we learned before was a mere introduction to a bottomless rabbit hole in which we are free falling today…

WAIT! 5G and BEYOND?

Although 5G has become common jargon by now, people on the whole have no idea that we are long past 5G technology, and we are being stealthily seeded and forced into 6G, the Internet of Bodies (IoB), the WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Consistent research, and writing dozens of articles, laid the foundation for details i am learning from Sabrina Wallace regarding the BioDigital Convergence, IoB, WBAN, and Medical WBAN. Because Sabrina’s technical knowledge runs deep and wide, some preparation is imperative; and even so, this has not been easy to comprehend technically.

i reiterate: This subject is far out. Related articles will be linked down below, as my research and writing to date have led me to grasp the BioDigital Convergence, IoB, MBAN, and WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network).

Enter 6G and Terahertz.

6G runs on Terahertz (100 billion hertz) - an unimaginable amount of force!

6G enables the WBAN and IoT; providing far more power and speed, while requiring more satellites and more small cell blocks stacked close together.

Meanwhile we are constantly and relentlessly being electrocuted within the grid.

“Where’s the tower for 6G?”, Sabrina asks - then answers herself: “The human body is the tower now!”

It’s called “the Bio-Digital Convergence”. We have already been fused with machines.

The IoT runs on 6G bandwidths, and it is powered by our WBAN's - our personal wireless body area network - which is our aura/biofield.

Science Direct discusses medical applications, like monitoring health - as with a pacemaker - or assessing insulin levels and digitally releasing appropriate drugs.

(close-up of the above screen shot from Humanity Now post)

DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS & ELECTROCEUTICALS

Digital Therapeutics are “products using software for medical diagnosis and treatment”, such as the examples given above. With the seeding of nanoparticulate smart dust, the device need not even be implanted, because it self-generates when activated by the 5G and 6G frequencies.

Electroceuticals are “wireless drugging”; they are “medical devices that provide neurostimulation through ultra miniature or injectable implants”; or they can be wearable, like the fit bit watch, which is a google product by the way…

NANOTHERANOSTICS

Nanotheranostics refers to nanoparticles made of all kinds of synthetic materials.

It’s so much more than just graphene, quantum dots, and hydrogel…

Along the way we discover that all this technology has been created, patented, and controlled by DARPA and DOD for about a century; and that it is “dual-use”, meaning we get a consumer service on the front end; but internally it’s loaded to target, track, trace, and send all data to the cloud. Built into dual-use technology is the capacity to immobilize, maim, and kill as well.

(Here’s Sabrina discussing MBAN on Rumble)

TERAHERTZ IN ACTION

Most cellphones to date operate at 2.4 GHz, while research back in the 70’s showed that human physiology starts to break down at 2 Gigahertz. A Gigahertz is a billion hertz; and a Terahertz is 100 Gigahertz (or 100 billion hertz). 6G and the IoT, including smart cities, use these Terahertz frequencies to maintain total surveillance and control.

None of us volunteered to power the fourth industrial revolution with our own brain cells and blood. Yet we already do, it seems, and the demands on our physiology will only increase as the grid expands.

This is energy harvesting, and it uses the biofield - the electromagnetic energy of every living thing.



“The human biofield, or aura, is the bread and butter of information surveillance and reconaissance .” -Sabrina Wallace



Stealing our life force, surveillance under the skin, real-time tracking, and neuro-modulation are all military and government patents; we are lab rats. We are by definition, it seems, both the enemy and the citizenry on whom it is legal to test weapons of war.

LEGAL TESTING ON CIVILIANS

According to Sabrina, phased array antenna beam-forming and beam-steering is completely legal, in the name of national security; and in fact, “wireless medical telemetry is mandated” and medical implant communications systems have been around since 1999.

“Our bodies are literally tethered to the cloud.” She adds, “There’s an MQ9 Reaper assigned to every American’s body”, and we are “tethered to” this very large reaper drone which has clearance to execute “lethal actions even in threats of dissent”.

(YIKES-please read this paragraph again!)

As human physiology is increasingly disabled by these extreme and unnatural electromagnetic energies, more turbo diseases and death are and will continue to be inevitable effects.

Imagine the WBAN operating nanotechnology in our blood that self-replicates and builds computer scaffolding inside of us, sending signals back and forth between our bodies and satellites and the medical cloud. That communication is indeed wireless; our bodies are conductive, and we are the circuitboards.

Says Sabrina,

“With a non-invasive brain-computer interface, they disable you through your skin.”

Numerous patents and contracts exist for cyber surveillance and security systems. Using smart dust and frequencies, they can elicit rage and terror; shock you into a heart attack or neurodegenerative condition; or cause depression, suicide, or violence. These weapons, alongside the high radiation fields we live in, can cause headaches, concussions, nausea, extreme fatigue, epidemics, and natural disasters.

The Pentagon has 50 years of logging into bodies electronically to create disease; the “biological to cyber interface” is well established for AI penetration. They even use the microbiome to log in through the gut.

If we cannot feel our skin”, argues Sabrina, “they get right in.”

Ultimately, it’s up to us to remain stubbornly embodied and aware - of our feelings, thoughts, and body sensations - and to take enough time away from devices to allow our nervous system to rest. The more closely we approximate living a “natural life”, and the more spiritually and intuitively connected we grow, the better we will do.

