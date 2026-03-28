Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
3d

When I was young, my Mother constantly told me that I'm too sensitive. Like it was a defect. Turned out I'm an empathic introverted artist. I need lots of quiet to function. But I consider it a gift now.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
3d

This is so interesting Yolanda, I currently have many trillium under my redwoods!

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2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
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