Colon hydrotherapy - nobody’s favorite subject - is an unrecognized ticket to health and emotional integration. Colonics could be more important for us now than ever before, considering the deluge of poisons coming at us from all sides; and the fact that so many people by now have stagnant lymph and dirty blood. Years ago i heard the statistic that the average adult has nine pounds (9 lbs!) of impacted fecal material in their colon; and hence the need to cleanse.

The colon is the center of the action - anatomically and physiologically. Let’s take a closer look…

GI Tract

At rest, the small and large intestines together would extend up to 30 feet long. But instead, they lie coiled up within us. Digestion, assimilation, and elimination depend on a healthy, well coordinated nervous system and the proper endocrine signals.

Under prolonged stress, the natural functions of digestion, assimilation, and elimination become disturbed, and toxic buildups occur inside.

Circulation slows down, the blood thickens, and inflammation begins.

Stress is not only mental; chemical and environmental toxicants also stress the autonomic nervous system (ANS) and brain, thrusting the body into sympathetic hyper-arousal - sustained flight-or-flight.

Again here, circulation slows, the blood thickens, and inflammation begins.

Water is the universal solvent. Drinking pure clean water and bathing the colon opens natural detoxification pathways, increases circulation, and brings down stress levels in the brain and blood.

Once the parasympathetic nervous system engages, and the body moves easily and naturally into self-healing mode.



MISSED PART ONE? Please go back and get the whole story:

COMPARING OPEN AND CLOSED COLONIC SYSTEMS

i’ve gotten colonics since i was 19 years old, but until recently i was unaware of different colon hydrotherapy systems. It turns out in my experience that i only knew the closed system, which both fills and empties you mechanically with a steady, easy rhythm. To facilitate this, the therapist stays in the room with you, keeping the pressure right. i was accustomed to lying down and relaxing while the machine did the work - and in the process, my overactivated nervous system would calm down, and my peristaltic rhythm would reset.

To do this, you have to like and trust your therapist, which is easy because i’ve been with Sharon at Health Unlimited for 24 years. i’ve always told her that colonics go so deep into my nervous system that for me, they’re better than massage.

Afterwards, i always find my anger, anxiety, and agitation are simply gone!

From public online feedback, many people do not like having the therapist in the room with them during such an intimate process; and so these folks highly tout the open system, which i have only just recently tried once. In the open system, you receive orientation, and then are left alone during the cleanse - although staff will knock and check in from time to time.

When i learned of the open system colon hydrotherapy, i waited quite a while to try it - because i was afraid of starting over with someone new, and afraid of this delicate new process i knew little about. But finally, i had to learn the truth for myself.

The open system is much more active,

as you are propped sitting up on a hard plastic table, and the water comes rushing down a gravity pipe and pouring powerfully into your gut. i didn’t know how to slow it down or how to balance the flow in and out; the water just kept rushing powerfully in. And it turns out you can’t slow it down, because it’s gravity-fed.

So instead, you have to learn quickly how to receive and release at the same time. i was pretty uncoordinated for the first while, and afterwards felt beat up inside for 3 days; and my core muscles were all strained and sore. But overall, it was a super powerful cleanse. i think there’s a button to turn off the water to take breaks, and if that’s correct i will turn it off next time, so i can try gradually learning to keep pace with the machine.

In closing, let’s review the connections between the gut and the brain.

We can’t enjoy brain health, or any quality of life at all, if our digestive system is full of sludge - and this simple truth goes deep.

The gut-brain axis is an entire nervous system connecting the brain in the head (and its hormones) with the brain in the gut. A healthy microbiome is essential to this vital communication pathways.

In his book “The Second Brain”, Dr Michael Gershon revealed the existence of an entire brain and nervous system within the gut, and its power and influence over all aspects of our lives.

Could the gut brain really contain more nerve circuits than the cerebral brain?

GUT-Brain Axis: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4367209/

(NB: alphabet soup below, translated: GBA is Gut-Brain Axis; CNS is Central Nervous System; ENS is Enteric (gut) Nervous System; IBS is Irritable Bowel Syndrome)

This NIH article covers the dangers of microbiome disruption. To summarize,

The Gut-Brain Axis: Influence of Microbiota on Mood and Mental Health

“Both clinical and experimental evidence suggest that enteric microbiota has an important impact on GBA, interacting not only locally with intestinal cells and ENS, but also directly with CNS through neuroendocrine and metabolic pathways…emerging data support the role of microbiota in influencing anxiety and depressive-like behaviors [6,7] and, more recently, of dysbiosis in autism.

Dysbiosis occurs also in functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID) that are highly associated with mood disorders and are linked to a disruption of GBA…

the visceral hypersensitivity phenotype, characteristic of IBS, can be transferred via the microbiota of IBS patients to previously germ-free rats…

the absence of microbial colonization is associated to an altered expression and turnover of neurotransmitters in both nervous systems…

memory dysfunction has been reported - lack of a neurotropic hormone that regulates cognitive processes, muscle repair, and regeneration…anxiety (as well)…

gut alterations associated to stress facilitate the expression of virulent bacteria.”



So we come full circle, back to the essential role of healthy intestines and a strong microbiome in creating a strong immune system and a happily evolving brain. Colon hydrotherapy can be an important step in accelerating resilience and overall health!

i trust that this exposee has shed light on a difficult topic that most people prefer to leave under wraps.

and i bless the light of your soul to dance with the joy of a child on encountering - and learning to nurture - the miraculous terrain of our own human form!