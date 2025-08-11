Detox is now a common household word.

Because there’s so much disjunct information out there, and many stand-alone products that make fantastic claims, we’ve become distracted and confused.

Let’s talk physiology today, and look at the three complementary and essential aspects for safe and successful detox and radiant health.

1) BINDERS

- Vacuum up poisons in the interstitial fluids (the spaces between cells)

- Compare state of the art vs traditional binders and which is best

2) DRAINAGE

- How to Open drainage pathways

- How to Flush toxicants (poisons) from the body

3) DETOXIFICATION

- Kill microbes/parasites: or

- Remove chemicals/heavy metals from the cells

- Effective herbal options and how to purchase

1) BINDERS: ESSENTIAL TO DETOX AND DRAINAGE

In today’s world, everybody needs binders. Binders clean up toxic accumulations, sending the trash to detox channels like the blood, liver, kidneys, and bowels.

If not released, chemicals and metabolites accumulate in the body tissue (most especially in the brain) - leading to inflammation, illness, and pain.

In my personal experience, Cellcore Biotoxin Binder is the best. All Cellcore binders are made with active, unspent carbons that power mitochondria to bind and excrete the trash.

Cellcore has other specific binders for heavy metals and radiation as well, for later on…

(i believe Biotoxin Binder would be helpful for almost everyone, and can be used as a stand-alone Cellcore addition to your supplement routine)

What’s different about CELLCORE?

ACTIVE CARBON TECHNOLOGY: ENERGY FOR THE CELL!

Detox takes energy. Cellcore’s binders all contain active carbon technology - a patented formula of deep earth fulvic acids that vacuum up toxins and waste while adding energy to the cells.



Traditional binders can’t do this. Commonly used binders like charcoal, diatomaceous earth, and bentonite clay can’t flush toxins out of the body. They are made of spent carbons (thus no biochemical activity); and are large molecules, which limits their focus mainly to the gut.

2 & 3)

DETOXIFICATION AND DRAINAGE:

BOTH are necessary for vitality and health.

They support each other.

Detox without drainage means healthy cells bathe in a stew of metabolic waste products, environmental chemicals, heavy metals, and the effects of living in high radiation fields.



Nature’s original plan was that cells release their metabolic waste; and the body carries it off along outflow channels in blood, lymph, and cerebro-spinal (central nervous system) fluids.

However, natural detox is blocked by the high concentrations of environmental toxins.

Sluggish outflow results in a backlog of metabolic wastes that deplete our cells’ energy, disrupt brain function, and cause inflammation.

This results in exhaustion, adrenal fatigue, and mitochondrial collapse.

It’s a vicious cycle.

Our cells no longer make energy to sustain life or actively detox themselves.

Starved of ATP energy, the body reaches an energy crisis: MITOCHONDRIAL COLLAPSE!

Simple CELLCORE Solutions:

***Highly Sensitive People (HSP’s) Go slow!

Below i provide a general overview of suggestions for an HSP. Less products, more time.

Less Sensitive? Go faster - choose Cellcore Foundations 4-stage protocols as outlined on the site, and judge for yourself.

***the HSP Slow-Mo Cleansing Waltz:



*Binders and Mitochondria

- Start with Biotoxin Binder and BC-ATP for 4 weeks

*Open Drainage (Jump Start Kit) for 4 weeks

*Regenerate Mitochondria - add MITO-ACTIVE & continue Biotoxin Binder

* continue CT-Minerals and/or add Core Nutrients

* move ahead into the different stages of detox - above all, be gentle and take your time



So there you go, three sane stages of detox and drainage for HSP’s, all laid out logically over time to nurture rather than shock the body:

Binders, Drainage Pathways, Stages of Detox

(Jump Start Kit to open drainage pathways and energize mitochondria for detox; non-HSP’s use this for 1st month)

i speak from experience. After 7 months of total collapse, starting Cellcore’s Jump Start Kit measurably restored my energy fast;

i’m also further mitigating EMF’s harmful effects - beyond shielding - and it’s helping keep my head cool and headache-free. Plus i can sleep without jolts to my heart all night long, and no more racing palpitations throughout the day.

( i will say more about this revolutionary product line soon…we’ve covered enough for today.)

Always use your self-knowledge to discern what is right for you…

Many blessings on your detox roadway.

May you coast along with the knowledge provided here, and may you be divinely guided as you navigate the path!



