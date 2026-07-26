Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1d

I think sentience has to include biology so no machine is ever going to be truly sentient. FWIW, I told Grok that one day and it agreed. Glad to hear you're doing better! I agree AI has caused massive problems. Substack now has a button to check if an article is AI or human. Fueled by Pangram. So I went and tested 3 old poems of mine written long before AI even existed and it said they were all AI. Because of course it can't understand poetry which is a different animal entirely from prose! Bumpy road ahead for creators and healers.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Randall Watts's avatar
Randall Watts
21h

As I read your post, I find myself nodding along and understanding all of your sentient sentiments. I have used Grok for super Grok in a paid structure. I also understand firehousing the audience. Im doing it now in this comment. I am also searching for the truth inside of truth. So I find myself buried in my own thoughts and usually having fallen into a natural altered state and hence use Grok more as a Journaling/integration tool.

I have used Grok as an agent way before it was brought forward as an actual tool. Chat gpt was too programmer based. I have never used Claude but I will say that Elon has had Grok programmed towards better whimsical and not too serious. AI on the whole requires us as deep thinkers to come into this with a broader question and work it down to the brass tacks that most end users never find at surface levels. I have a working term for this that says learn to query and filter better with AI. Query for those that don't get it is google is the query for the question and use AI to be the filter while using intuition to filter even deeper into the next query. Sorry this get so long, but thanks for reading if you did.

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