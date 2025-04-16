“REGENERATION AND SELF-HEALING ARE ENCODED IN OUR DNA, AND INFINITELY AVAILABLE THROUGH THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM BY DIVINE GRACE.
We are the sacred vessel for the Holy Spirit of Life Force.”
-yolanda pritam hari, quietmind.com
We have shared Dr Henry Ealy together in the past here on the stack:
NOW - about the INTERVIEW BELOW: Dr Ealy speaks intimately of his time in holistic medicine for a couple minutes before the interview even begins. i was moved.
Dr Ealy speaks my language - that of Medicine with heart.
Listen deeply to his embodied message.
Feel the love he has for medicine and our sacred healing work.
Be moved by these two men in conversation about what IS.
https://www.americaoutloud.news/rockefeller-medicine-and-the-suppression-of-alternative-treatment-options/
Any minute spent with Dr Ealy is an unexpected delight. The excerpt below is from a past lecture and demonstrates the man’s unbridled spunk. Priceless.
Hope you get a chuckle.
An irresistible future awaits those of us whose consciousness rises to welcome relationship with Life and recognition of our innate regenerative and luminescent power!
Thank you for joining me here today. Stay inspired.
Happy Wednesday.
Great stuff here as usual Yolanda!! The body I feel feel people do not know that the body is a regenerative entity. I really believe folks take themselves as a robot or a machine that does not regenerate.
Awesome, Yolanda! I hope good people will open https://www.americaoutloud.news/rockefeller-medicine-and-the-suppression-of-alternative-treatment-options/ to find more connections to people who think health!