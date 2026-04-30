EASY, NATURAL EYE CARE

Our five senses are major factors in our sense of grounding, safety, and balance.

Neuroscience estimates that the brain’s electrochemical activity generates thousands of neural impulses per second, but also hypothesizes that if all factors are considered, sensory reactions likely occur at a scale of billions of events per second.

Our senses read the environment, gathering information and feeding it into our brain to be filtered, processed, and acted upon.

All input that our senses perceive and convey are carried body wide through the central and peripheral nervous system.

Without our senses, we are basically ungrounded and disconnected from life!

Of our five senses, the eyes work the hardest.

*The eyes are always scanning, whether or not we are aware of that.

*The eyes are always exposed - to the environment, chemical gases, toxic particulates, technology devices, and artificial light.

*The eyes undergo great stress, strain, overuse, and abuse - and this weakens our nervous system as a whole.

Our eyes process massive quantities of sensory input, while serving as the main “data acquisition center” for the brain’s conclusions and decision-making processes. This dominance is due to vision’s continuous, high-bandwidth processing.

Any time the eyes are open, they are taking everything in!

CARING FOR OUR EYES IS THE ONLY NATURAL RESPONSE - AND IT CAN BE QUICK, EASY, AND DEEPLY CALMING.

Not only can we lessen strain and improve vision through natural eyecare - we can also start to regulate our circadian rhythms and nervous system tone.

The video above gives you a quick and simple way to begin.

Enjoy!

#RegenerativeHealing #NervousSystemRegulation #RegenerativeHerbalism #SensoryIntelligence #EmbodiedSafety



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