Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Shannon McGough's avatar
Shannon McGough
6d

This is fascinating!! We are surrounded by deer in Western Pennsylvania and have a huge tick problem.

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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Susan
6d

The ticks were falling not from trees but from the skies from helicopters and small 1 or 2 seat airplanes paid to drop them for Bill Gates in early spring 2026, according to the pilot of several of these aircraft. One of those pilots said he had been paid to drops ticks in previous years but at a much smaller scale than this year.

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