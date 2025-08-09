The natural order of healing is to first remove obstacles to healing; then proceed with our chosen therapy plan.

Our bodies face innumerable obstacles today. We live in an invisible sea of chemicals, pesticides, air pollution, food additives, pharmaceuticals, mold, parasites, and electronic warfare - and all of these poisons are harmful to life.

One huge obstacle hardly ever acknowledged or discussed is the military doctrine of electronic warfare.

“Kill box technology” has been a military doctrine since June 2005. Our biometrix have been tracked and studied since the 1990’s, at least.

Electronic warfare is use of technology, cell towers, satellites, and directed energy to injure, maim, impede, or terminate an opponent. There are countless patents for targeted delivery. The military has been cleared for decades now to experiment on us - the people - under the guise of national security.

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

ELECTRONIC WARFARE: A BEAST WITH MANY NAMES

i covered Sabrina Wallace’s teaching on “Net-Centric Warfare” in some detail before. In Net-Centric Warfare, the military uses information networks to gain advantage and stifle the enemy. In this case, those information networks are nerve pathways, fluid circulation pathways, and fascial planes. OUR INNER BODY!

Mosaic Warfare is another name for the tactical approach of penetrating information highways for total control.

These are military doctrines.

Net-Centric (Mosaic) Warfare is a neurological assault.

Millimeter waves and radio frequencies are fired non-stop into our bodies and brains to maintain communication pathways and information flow.

A nervous system under constant assault cannot self-regulate, and remains on constant high alert (sympathetic overdrive) - which leads to adrenal exhaustion and mitochondrial collapse.

(Many of my other articles explore the consequences and remedies for this.)

INTEGRATED CIRCUITS & HUMAN BODY COMMUNICATIONS (HBC)

Biosensors are always on, in order to relay data. The IoB, or Internet of Bodies, is just one subset of wireless sensor networks.

Biosensors were implemented in the 90’s as part of cyber-bio-security. They follow our intrabody communication (signaling inside our cells) and use our bodies to transmit and receive data between other bodies and devices.

These biosensors are powered by thermal energy - body heat - our own metabolism.

ENERGY HARVESTING, in real time.

(40 second excerpt above. Here’s the full talk by Sabrina Wallace on Rumble this week.)

(NB: BIOSENSORS made out of our biological tissues (“DNA analyte derivative”). We are considered “ wetware ” and “ nodes in the network ” .

NANO is NOT the only kind of biosensor.

By 1988 several types of DNA biosensors were already in use:

thermal, optical, kinematic, acoustic, electrical ; or: heat, light, movement, sound, and electric signal relay.)

Our brain and nervous system are the foundation for the information grid. Our backbone and spinal fluids are routing data.

BIOELECTRICITY is how cells communicate - how the body functions physiologically. Manmade electrical currents and elecromagnetic frequencies are being shot at us and forced into our brain and nervous system, overwriting our natural biological programs. This is very advanced science, and it silently dismembers our membranes, vessels, cells, and brain function.

We cannot turn away from the truth is we wish to be well. The grid hammers us inside of an artificial electromagnetic grid, and our brain and body suffer. Vitamins and supplements may be necessary, but will never remove the cause. But knowledge is power.

To know the enemy gives us strength.

Here’s the full talk by Sabrina Wallace on Rumble.

