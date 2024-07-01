What begins as joyful banter quickly turns serious in this interview between Henry Ealy and Naomi Wolf, as they unveil shared perceptions, shocking research, and sane wisdom for these times. For decades, both have faced, followed, and reported on the intentional escalation of manmade disease. Dr Ealy and Dr Wolf have an easy chemistry together - the scintillating sweetness of two dear old friends, despite the heaviness of their reveal. It’s quite delightful, actually, to be drawn so gently onto a wider stage of Truth, by people whose eyes shine with the clear light of love.

“THAT WAS A COORDINATED MILITARY DEPLOYMENT,”

Dr Ealy says, noting that in 2020 all the new towers went up across the globe in about three weeks time - “funded by the same source”, he adds. Military deployments are well planned strategies covering many decades and using a multi-pronged approach.

Every part of this sham-scam took decades to perfect and launch: the research and development; positioning all the towers for easy line of sight; covert production of materials and secret training programs; years educating on proper installation; creating endless public distractions; and propagandizing the cover-ups in order to deceive.

So far, i imagine, none of this is either surprising or news to us here on the stack.

…but then, Dr Wolf is stunned speechless and her jaw falls to her lap, as they lurch ahead into EMF’s:

Dr Ealy quotes a recent report by Dr Ardis, who is best known for exposing the widespread use of snake venoms in all vax platforms; and hypothesizing that the snake venoms in the coveydoodle shot could be the direct cause of all the neurodegenerative disease and… deaths!

“What did they call the virus? (SARS). Do you know what a SAR is?”

(N.B. SAR = Specific Absorption Rate - how deep radiation from technology penetrates into living tissue, as measured by the telecom industry, under guise of safety standards)

Dr Ealy continues:

“When you overlap the symptomatology from covid with the symptomatology created by the absorption of electromagnetic frequencies (or SAR), they are one for one…

All five cities that turned on 5G at the same time initiated high level radiation in alternating currents that elicited the (so-called) disease…”

There’s more. There always is.

Dr Ealy goes on to quantum dots, informing us that plasmids and genetic modification are nothing new; that research began in 1972 (at least) and the methods were perfected; yielding numerous patents and products that all won their respective scientists the Nobel Prize - and that included quantum dots.

Brilliant scientists were brought - i mean bought - into this secret military operation with enforced non-disclosure, in the name of national defense.

QUANTUM DOTS AND MITOCHONDRIAL COLLAPSE

Apparently, if we have heavy metals in our systems, we are already full of quantum dots.

To paraphrase Dr Ealy: quantum dots easily embed into cell structure and continue replicating, unstopped. They are made of either heavy metals or graphene. When a blue light from your phone or computer - or an EMF alternating current from a phone, computer, or that is saturating the general vicinity - hits a quantum dot, it activates…and creates a cloud around it called a ‘quantum confinement field’…that attracts and traps electrons.

Life requires the free flow of electrons.

Energy is produced by the electron transport chain.

The electron transport chain is in the mitochondria.

DOUBLE WHAMMY TO DNA

EMF’s, in combination with decades of geoengineered cloud seeding and vaxxines, destroy two levels of DNA. Here’s how that looks…

Technology has infiltrated the human genome through radiation and pharmaceuticals for decades, if not a century, now. Much has been published over these last 4-5 years concerning the transfection-injection mandated by the cabal. But there’s more.

WE HAVE TWO SEPARATE SETS OF DNA - sheesh, who knew???

Mitochondria are not in our original human genome, yet mitochondria power the physiology of our cells.

When mitochondria stop working, we have no energy, as the engine is OFF and life force in our cells shuts down.

Mitochondria have their own DNA, and became symbiotic with us somehow, somewhere back in evolutionary history.

Because they have their own DNA, mitochondria are susceptible to DNA integration and genetic modification.

The pseudo-uridine in the shots reverse-transcribes from RNA to DNA and uploads itself into our genetic code.

Research for this began in 1968, when e-coli were genetically modified and became the preferred platform for vaxxines .

Gain of function research was initially done with e-coli - which are now weaponized to carry genetic fragments for every possible DARPA and CERN-enhanced disease .

Gain of function research was initially done with e-coli - which are now weaponized to carry genetic fragments for every possible DARPA and CERN-enhanced disease.

But there’s more! (yes, again)

The forces we love to hate (but try not to) are releasing modified e-coli into our waterways. It’s no wonder the population suffers rampant gut dysbiosis and brain disorders.

Most of us are infected with unspeakable evil, and alongside bee colonies, the microbiome of people and the planet has collapsed.

AC/DC - We are electromagnetic creatures, running on the direct current (DC) of Earth.

Our bodies run on direct current (DC); yet we are being microwaved alive inside manufactured storms of high radiation, dirty electricity, and harmful electromagnetic fields known as alternating current (AC).



AC disrupts the electron transport chain, disabling mitochondria and therefore all physiological functions, so chronic illness is guaranteed.



AC sucks up our electrons so our cells no longer function and increasingly shut down. This is all activated by the military frequencies of 5G and beyond.

AC facilitates easy energy harvesting from human bodies and all other living things.

GROUNDING: BEYOND FOREST BATHING AND TREE HUGGING - ANOTHER LEARNING CURVE

The bioweapons escapade masquerading as the secret space program and the DOD (Department of Defense) are thoroughly inharmonious to life - which is a kind way of saying it’s a murderously genocidal plan.

(reminder to self: god always wins, however…)

Earthing and grounding are common antidotes for electromagnetic illnesses and the mitochondrial assaults of military bioweapons used so freely on us and our environment today.

To replenish our life force, dissipate harmful radiation, neutralize dirty electricity, and restore the electron transport chain so mitochondria can produce cellular energy again (ATP), we need to be outside on the dirt, under the sun, by the ocean, and in the water, however;

We also need to ground our homes, especially work and sleep areas, to create an energetically clean environment where can mitochondria can thrive again - pumping out ATP - cellular energy - for our recovery, resilience, and physiological function - for life!



You’ll find more helpful links down below…yet always remember the original Source - our divine maker - is the best harmonizer of physiology and healer of ills - and keep that soul connection vital and strong in your heart.

Thanks for joining me today, rehashing the puzzle, and inserting new pieces. You’re always welcome to comment, ask questions, and contact me to discuss your health questions and find solutions. i’ve been combing the rabbit holes for 40 years now, and Regenerative Therapy is what i do!

Meanwhile, NITRIC OXIDE supplementation could really help your flagging energy. NITRIC OXIDE repairs membranes and circulatory vessel linings and brings your mitochondria back to life.



more resources to weave into what we know:



Photo 1 on this pdf shows SAR for different ages: SAR= the penetration of EMF radiation into the brain:

AC exhausts us:

https://academic.oup.com/ptj/article/101/6/pzab056/6131761?login=false



Our bodies run on DC :

https://phys.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/College_Physics/College_Physics_1e_(OpenStax)/20%3A_Electric_Current_Resistance_and_Ohm's_Law/20.05%3A_Alternating_Current_versus_Direct_Current



The Dr Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/the-dr-ardis-show

* Dr Ardis: “The Other N Word” - nicotine neutralizes spike proteins; plus the whole history of demonizing nicotine as medicine

Like Venom Coursing Through the Body: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/08/210824135358.htm

(in a mainstream article, no less!)



***many many more pages of venom peptide articles - this is well established science : https://duckduckgo.com/?q=when+did+venom+peptides+first+appear+in+vaccines&t=brave&ia=web

the science behind current and the body:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2763825/



my Grounded EMF shielding sleep tent:

https://www.mercolamarket.com/search?filter=&search=grounded%20sleep%20tent&type=q&keywordoption=CUSTOM&cid=0&fltrdesc=

Grounding and Earthing links/products i don’t use yet:

https://www.earthing.com/products/earthing-elite-sleep-mat

https://grounded.com/earthing-mat

https://www.groundingwell.com/products/grounding-mat

