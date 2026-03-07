Your body is constantly trying to reorganize toward health.

It only needs the right time and space.

You’ll find that next Tuesday at The Healing Portal.

On March 10 , I’ll be presenting in an online community event called The Healing Portal , where practitioners from different backgrounds offer experiential healing sessions.

I’ll be guiding a Biofield Alignment Activation—a short practice to explore how physical alignment and breathing influence the nervous system, the body’s communication pathways, and our natural ability to expand our life force.

You will have access to multiple practices and talks, and leave with free gifts from all of us.

See the event details and reserve your place here:

Hope to see you there.

Warmly,

Yolanda

Quiet Mind Healing — since 1988

#SelfHealing #EmbodiedHealing #BiologicalCoherence #Biofield #NervousSystemRegulation #StructuralAlignment