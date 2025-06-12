The grid force gets turned up and down regularly as part of the game.

The infamous “they” are seeking the ideal frequencies for total connectivity amid continuous swaths of absolutely invisible deaths. Each time a new tower is deployed, it connects to all the others as far out as it can reach, creating a deadly tidal wave of electrocution across the land.

Most people seem not to notice; while some of us suffer the electrical spikes in gigahertz as the wireless world subsumes all life.

One gigahertz is a billion hertz.

When the military industrial complex tests and deploys the towers, they may go up to 100 hertz.

Who knows what they will decide???

In the 70’s , the military studied the effects of increasing radiation fields on human and animal body tissue and overall health (aka: the development of disease), then promptly classified and hid the results.

Cell and organ tissue begin to melt and dissolve between 2 and 2.4 gigahertz - right where our cellphone/technocracy revolution took root a few decades back.

i habitually survey the landscape and horizon, and diligently track the area. My body tells me what those towers and all they connect into - combined with the chemicals coming from the sky - are doing to us; and my body tells me to tell you too. Right away.

Now look what’s happening in my protective sleep tent - PULSED BY THE GRID.

IT’S PULSING green-yellow-red-yellow-red!

The EMF meter used to turn green (safe for humans) once the tent was zipped.

No more.

Now, i see why i couldn’t bring my heart rate down when i zipped in on Sunday night after the DREAM event. i’d been at the fairgrounds under that huge tower, and also at the base of the monster in the old cemetery. i’d already been electrocuted all day into the night…now my bed is pulsing too!!!

Maybe yours is as well…hope not…

May you be safe and wise.

Til, soon. Published and sent with Love…