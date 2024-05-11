THURSDAY

i sliced my right wrist open Monday on a razor-sharp sheet of glass - late in the day after several hours of going through boxes in the shed… and it was a deep gaping gash on the ulnar side - immediately hot with the surge of blood.

By grace and due to the angle of impact, i did not sever any veins, arteries, or nerves; and just three days in, new skin is pushing boldly up from below. Of course i handled it myself; i always do, as i maintain firm faith in my body to heal and have no regrets.

It is a miraculous healing by any account, and in this turning of the times, as our towers topple, miraculous stories must be told. So let’s carry on…

…going through boxes in the shed…

where my lifelong work and identity was buried back in 2020, when i feared it was forever dead and gone. Decades of life flushed away in a flash - as no doubt you too might personally concur.

For me it was bodywork supplies, anatomy models, yoga studio props, healing curriculums, tools, medical books and charts, all neatly packed and piled, yet piled tightly nonetheless. A full day of work lifting and sorting, Monday was.

(just one of my many bony friends relegated to boxes in the shed for the time being)



And so, i completely forgot about that sharp sheet of glass.

Just lately my new website went up, i got my new business cards in the mail, and suddenly it seems the light is back on in my heart. 2020 wiped a lot of us out, and to feel that spark of life dawning inside is a joyful and immense relief.

It’s hard to show up for others or be creative when your heart is shattered to bits by shock and grief. When you’re labeled non-essential for years. When people who depended on you with their lives suddenly sent you packing as a deadly germ. That doesn’t just go away. Nothing was ever talked about or fixed.

Let’s remember that trauma stays stewing and simmering in the depths of our fascia until we set it free. i think about that a lot - which is why i couldn’t let them win. i couldn’t let them take my work. i won’t.

i sense that while the bulk of people everywhere got wiped out by 2020; and many perished, too many are still depressed and shriveling up;

but some of us are feeling ready - ready to rise again into life.

Not only Lazarus rises from the dead.

It’s good to feel ready to start over again. i sincerely hope you know what i mean.

FRIDAY

This gash should knit itself anew within a week, by seven days from the slice; that means three more days to go. Bless that herbal body butter that so rapidly regenerates skin! Bless the great love of these plants for us, cross-training among species and phyla til all is made well.

Messy injuries are initiations - because they call forth inner knowing and demand bigger faith. i find that at some point, healing a serious injury tests the end limits of our resolve. Riding the razor’s edge compels us to listen more deeply in order to know the way through.

When you’re your own clinician you realize there’s nobody else to ask who knows more than you anyways, so why hesitate and why pretend?

If you think about it, these kinds of freak accidents happen often, and people repeatedly respond the same way: E.R.

But what if you knew you had another choice? (Because you do.)

Here’s another example from last year:

i share the lessons and power of self-healing here to show that it can be done, time and time again. i share in order that our natural potential can shine brightly, and never be squelched. Now is the time, and it never mattered more than now.

Thanks for tuning in today. Please do check out my new website, www.quietmind.com, and get in touch if you think i can help you.

And pleaae share this inspiration with someone you love…