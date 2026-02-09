Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Charlene
3d

I hope that all human beings "not" in the current struggle for neurological health will undertake the understanding that the people "in" the current struggle for neurological health used to bathe in the sunshine of peace and nature, unaware of the impending doom, until swept into the cycle of it. It is so difficult to get out of a trap that others think should be no trap at all. Be Ye Kind to yourself!

Leanda Michelle
4d

While I can comprehend what you are saying here, Yolanda... "The human nervous system is being pushed beyond its biological limits on a regular basis" I also feel, we, the human beings have a profoundly intelligent bio-intelligent system that can grow beyond the onslaught and cope well enough to meet with that nervous system overload and even transcend it. However, it does take rest, stillness and nature immersions. Thank you for sharing your experience and awareness that many people will benefit from reading, and walking with you.₊˚ʚ 🌱 ₊˚✧ ﾟ.

