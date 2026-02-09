Mainstream narratives blame “procrastination” for lack of progress and inspiration in business and health—but the real truth is this: chronic exhaustion and nervous system dysregulation are the deeper cause.

Social media is now packed with well meaning coaches and their “procrastination hacks”, all of which label our energy problem as laziness, distraction, or avoidance - which can innocently shuttle burnt out people toward self-anger and self-blame.

NEURO-SENSITIZATION

Neuro-sensitization refers to a state in which the nervous system becomes too highly responsive to internal and external signals — because it has adapted to prolonged strain, intensity, and environmental stressors.

In clinical and research contexts, the term neuro-sensitization has been used to describe heightened responsiveness within nerve circuits under repeated or prolonged stimulation.

Here, I use neuro-sensitization more broadly — to describe a nervous system that has become hyper-reactive in response to sustained strain.

These used to be only highly sensitive people (HSP’s), introverts, and empaths whose sensory systems are acutely aware and easily overwhelmed - people with already highly sensitized nervous systems - the canaries in the coal mine. But now, people everywhere are affected, and this is what needs to be addressed.

The human nervous system is being pushed beyond its biological limits on a regular basis now by the modern world’s relentless demands. As a result, we are all becoming more sensitive; in other words, everyone’s nervous systems is increasingly sensitized. This means, on the whole, that we are living in a state of guarded alarm, our energy is depleted, and we have less reserve.

In my humble perspective, avoidance and distraction behaviors can actually be our body’s survival mechanism flaring up to curtail further harm from stress, toxic overload, neurological injury, and mitochondrial decay.

Our nervous system is too exhausted to maintain high performance without taking time out to nourish, rest, and reset.

Procrastination: A Misdiagnosed Crisis?

The corporate and medical systems frequently pathologize delays in productivity or healing as “procrastination,” ignoring the physiological realities of adrenal fatigue, emotional and mental overload, and hormone depletion.

Take chronic stress for example:

The combination of too much pressure, too much input, and too many deadlines exhausts our adrenal glands, leaving us physically and mentally drained.

…and heavy metal toxicity:

Environmental irritants like aluminum, strontium, and barium in geoengineering and airline fuel; aluminum in vaccines; glyphosate in the food supply; fluoride and chlorine in the water; and mercury in dental amalgams all have multiple neurodegenerative effects.

They cross the blood brain barrier and cell membranes and slowly poison both nervous system and body tissue, silencing energy production at the level of the cell.

…and EMF overexposure with strong radiation fields holding us inside the electromagnetic grid:

High and low radiation fields, dirty electricity, 5G and beyond, and Wi-Fi - alter calcium channels, which blocks healthy muscle function and accelerates neuropathy (nerve disease) and cognitive collapse (loss of ability to process one more unit of information and respond).

The “procrastination” label feels to me like a gaslighting tactic that pushes already overloaded systems further into overwhelm.

Research shows that neuro-sensitization is increasing across the globe, and there’s a growing population now.

Neuro-sensitization creates a physiological inertia stemming from biochemical exhaustion, not laziness.

The human body has natural rhythms which have been completely dysregulated by the pace and pressures of modern life.



To reframe procrastination from the perspective of highly sensitized nervous systems encourages self-forgiveness and self-healing at their source.

This allows us to acknowledge that whole populations are being more and more neuro-sensitized from the toxic environment that breaks through cell membranes and embeds itself inside our cells - and to consider how we as a global culture can find our balance again.

We’ll go deeper into nervous system overload and some basic solutions in part two.

