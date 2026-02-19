The Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) has two sides that balance each other— sympathetic (fight-or-flight) and parasympathetic (rest-and-heal).

Only one system can be on at a time. Ideally the two sides take turns, and the result is a healthy balance between activity and rest. But that is not what we see today.

The nervous system of our entire planet and its inhabitants is being pushed into sustained fight or flight - or sympathetic nervous system dominance - which depletes hormones, oxygen, and nutrient absorption while spiking inflammation - which leads directly to chronic exhaustion.

(isabella fischer on unsplash.com)

Autonomic Dysregulation

The Autonomic Nervous System refers to the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system.

Autonomic dysregulation - a confused nervous system stuck in fight or flight and unable to access self-repair - shows up as:

Brain fog and memory lapses

Digestive symptoms (bloating, food sensitivities)

Emotional numbness or irritability because the amygdala is hyper-reactive

The only real solution involves, first and foremost, nervous system regulation fueled by awareness and regular self-care.

(This subject is covered extensively in many of my other posts.)

How to Reset and Rebuild from Cellular Exhaustion

To escape the exhaustion-procrastination cycle, our priority is to restore ANS balance and mitochondrial resilience. Here are some suggestions:

Listen to your body. Take time out for self care before you completely collapse. It will cost you more later, in all ways.

(This subject is covered extensively in many of my other posts.)

Nervous System Regulation = Activate Parasympathetic System and Vagus Nerve

Sigh, hum, sing, chant, do long exhalations through the nose, do left nostril breathing, stretch slowly and breathe deeply in and out.

Incorporate Adaptogenic and Calming herbs like Ashwagandha and Astragulus strengthen your nervous system; Kava relieves tension; Camomile quiets the nerves and reduces inflammation.

Binding and Chelation support - Cilantro, broccoli sprouts, wild blueberries, and carbon based binders attract and remove toxic wastes and metals lodged in the body.

Anti-inflammatory diet - Avoid processed foods, glyphosate, and unhealthy oils. Oils high in omega-6 oxidize and increase inflammation. This article explains more»>

Regulate your environment.

Purge chemicals from your home and practice EMF hygiene:

Tech fasts (time off line and away from devices);



Use shielding: (Faraday cages, protective clothing);



Look into harmonizing frequency equipment that neutralizes personal and living space;



Detox with far infrared saunas and red light therapy to reduce EMF injury to your body.



We are all becoming more sensitized in this toxic, electrified environment. Highly sensitized systems will need patience to discern what combination of tools works best for them.

Optimize Rest and Repair with Sleep Hygiene:

No tech in the bedroom, and turn off or block blue light in the 2 hours before bed;

take magnesium for nighttime repair (research the different types - eg: glycinate calms anxiety, quiets the nerves, and assists brain repair)

Somatic practices - moving your body mindfully - can restore a frazzled nervous system to coherence. Move, stretch, walk, practice yoga - while breathing rhythmically in and out. Martial arts and dance also clear and resynchronize the brain.



These practices consume excess cortisol buildup and help regulate your circadian rhythms, so you have more energy during the day, and better sleep at night.

Hands-on activities like knitting, gardening, painting, playing music, and building things entrain the mind meditatively and boosts dopamine naturally.

Allow for Self-Forgiveness

The guilt/shame spiral (“i should be doing more”) worsens Autonomic Nervous System (ANS) dysfunction. Instead, recognize the need for rest. Chronic fatigue is your biology begging for a rest to reset.

Challenge hustle culture. Find ways to stop pushing so hard so you have enough recovery time before the next energy output.

Guidance from Nature

The natural world follows cycles of seasons, but we expect to be “on” all the time. Make regular downtime for cellular and mitochondrial repair.

“Procrastination” is a lie in many cases today. The real issue is our bodies being pushed past their evolutionary limits by toxic modernity. Healing demands a focus on self-regulation, not more self-blame.

Thank you for reading today.

Need more guidance getting started? Contact me.

#NervousSystemRegulation #Regeneration #RegenerativeHealing

#BiologicalCoherence #EmbodiedHealing