Fascia adapts, reshapes, self-repairs, and reorganizes with perfect intelligence. It molds itself to every habit, every trauma, every gesture, every thought.

4. The Body’s Inner River System

Within the fascial layers of the body run vital unseen rivers:

*interstitial fluids

*lymph and blood vessels

*immune cells

*piezoelectric currents

*biophotons

Fascia is the medium of flow.

The watery, luminous, electrically sensitive nature of fascia quietly echoes our ancient mycelial webs hidden beneath Earth’s surface, which are also woven in vast threads.

Fascia regulates hydration, pressure, and glide. It conducts electrical messages at high speeds — faster than nerves can transmit.

Fascia even produces visible light.

Touch, breath, inspiration, and movement pulse through the body like a steady ripple through the trees.

5. A Network of Light, Not Just Tissue

Fascia is not simply connective tissue — it is a biophotonic network.

Cells within fascial planes emit light (biophotons), which appear to carry information about:

*cellular health

*intercellular communication

*tissue coherence; and

*energetic state

We are continually emitting and receiving light signals through the web beneath our skin.

Human beings literally glow - but in most cases, too faintly for the naked eye to see.

Some mycelial webs metabolize radiation as food. Others produce their own luminescence. Parallels between us are impossible to ignore - and take central stage in Article #3.

For now, know this:

Our bodies have a hidden luminosity.

Our fascia is woven with light.

To know fascia is to recognize the body not as a machine made from parts, but as a living work of art woven from a single continuous thread.

Thank you for reading along today.

May you be charmed by the majesty, magnificence, and potential within us…

See you soon.



