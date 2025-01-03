Fog shouldn’t smell like shit. i mean it. Nor should it stink like fireworks or burnt flares. SO HOW COME IT DOES?

Fog fades as the daytime progresses - unless it’s being shot upon us from low flying warplanes 24/7 across the globe. Then it never goes away. That’s where we are now, folks.

…which means rampant neurodegeneration, cancer, and autoimmunity on the way…

i began researching TOXIC FOG in January 2011, after seeing an article in the San Francisco Chronicle about the city being shut down for several days due to ALMOST EVERYBODY GETTING VERY SICK FROM THE DENSE POISON FOG. Nobody could go out without being affected right away. On testing, the fog was riddled with incalculable quantities of HEAVY METALS - all of which in combination have multiple proven autoimmune and lethal effects.

Much of my research from those earlier times has long been scrubbed from the internet. However, TOXIC FOG has returned with a vehemence, upgraded by new military technologies designed to be absolutely pervasive and deadly.

here’s a repost of my July 2023 article, to be followed by two recent posts by the formidable Pasheen Stonebrooke. (Even if you just watch the footage of the short video links provided, you’ll learn far more than you ever wanted to know.)

and onto Pasheen, same story, different day, topped with a chilling Dr Giordano interview from years ago:

by one of her esteemed colleagues:

and coverage of the joys of military testing gone chemically wrong (except for the wide brown stripes expanding overhead, on target making people in all countries sick with that disease-x:

If you’re still here, please go take a nap in a quiet peaceful place to recover from what we just fed you.

see you soon!