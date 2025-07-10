This post-it stared up at me from the kitchen counter for weeks, but i couldn’t yet fathom writing another article like this. i’ve put a few dozen on the stack already; and besides, haven’t we all been pummeled enough by the news?

But then i uncovered even more research notes about electromagnetic warfare on the brain, and found the impetus to begin…seems we’ve barely begun.

Let’s reread that post-it again together:

CHRIST:

Common Human Routines Interference Software Tech

- a Raytheon missile guidance system, set to Track-Trace-Target.

It’s pretty clear what that means just by each word.

Missile systems are being used to knock out our electrons and cause mitochondrial injury and collapse - disabling people at the most fundamental level of the cell.

Flip the post-it over and see:

SATAN: Silent Assassination Through Adaptive Networks

“Adaptive Networks” can be defined as our brain and nervous system; and also as the military stealth technologies used to overwhelm/overwrite our biology without ever being suspected or seen.



DIGITALLY-ENFORCED NEURO-MODULATION



Precisely programmed weapons are cleared for the military to systematically disrupt our brain and body systems, using any means necessary -

* damaging brain function and imposing mind control, racing heart, gut distress, dementias, burning inside the body or on the skin, and more;



* these frequencies are individually adapted through real-time biometrics surveillance; and



* these weapons thoroughly and invisibly irradiate bones and soft tissue too.

So>>>

Might this be why don’t we feel well?

As we’ve said before, it all ties back to the cell towers, repeaters and beam-forming antennas, the surveillance grid, and a full arsenal of unimaginable military weapons blasting out unsustainable millimeter wave frequencies and microwave radiation…

The smart grid pulses us hard with unfathomable force, rattling our nervous system, snapping circuits in the brain, and damaging membranes and cells.

Mitochondrial collapse means no energy in the cells.

Our body functions falter as cell metabolism shuts down; meanwhile our survival is managed by ever-increasing fight-or-flight.

We are all affected whether we feel it yet or not.

SO WHAT CAN WE DO?

Prioritize and uplevel.

ARE YOU A CANARY?

As an extreme “canary” (highly sensitive person) myself, i’ve shared my struggles to survive the growing frequency grid, and in that sense, it’s been a ghastly year thus far.

i’ve found some breakthroughs in research and products; i’ll say more when i know more…



…meanwhile, if you’re suffering don’t hesitate to get in touch to discuss solutions that might be helpful for you.

Since exposing frequency warfare and targeting, i’ve been contacted by dozens of TI’s who suffer various stages of tinnitis and organ failure, and i sense this scourge may well be going mainstream. i will be ready to help those bodies rebuild.

We have all been hyper-sensitized - made raw by ceaseless frequency-based assaults which affect us whether we feel it or not.

Prioritize and uplevel.

Prioritize LIFESTYLE

-back to basics - breathe, hydrate, rest, self-educate, move more, connect to others



Prioritize DETOX EFFICIENCY

-open detox pathways so body can cleanse, using movement, bodywork, and herbs

( contact me for a short consult at no charge to explore ways to do this )



Prioritize INCREASED NUTRIENTS

-rather than haphazard and impulsive selections, go with an integrated system like Cellcore , that addresses all body systems in a logical order and restores energy to the cells; eat real food you cook for yourself, and remember that spices are medicinal.



Prioritize SPIRITUAL CONNECTION

-reinforce the sacred in your life, and return repeatedly to the truth in your heart; we are powerless alone, when disconnected from god in our bodies and hearts.



The only way to meet these assaults is to create more resilience and coherence in our bodies and energy systems.

ARE YOU IN?