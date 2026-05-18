Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sabrina Page's avatar
Sabrina Page
10h

Words fail to convey the horror of this.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
6h

Sometimes it's really hard to "like" an article. But thanks for bringing awareness. I've been aware of the optogenetic program for quite a while. Of course they frame it as good in financial newsletters. Diabolically evil. So well written! 💕

Reply
Share
2 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture