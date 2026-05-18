“The Generative Optogenetics (GO) program seeks to harness the power of light to direct the synthesis of DNA and RNA in living cells.” (DARPA.mil)

This is already being done.

Brain-Computer-Interface - BCI - began a long time ago. At least 25 years.

DARPA is long past penetrating the blood-brain barrier, and now deep inside our cells. Data mining aside, seeding nanotech inside us and pushing military bioweapons frequencies through our bodies is really bad for health.

Holistic healing work requires knowledge of physiology, and research into possible root causes of pain, illness, and disease. We must continually educate ourselves in order to provide relevant support for our clients.

Yet much of what our search reveals today is so shocking that it is hard to share.

From hundreds of research hours over the last five years, i’ve come to believe that covert military technologies are largely behind the health crisis we are in.

There are thousands of military patents and secret documents for biowarfare agents that are routinely tested on civilian populations - us.

Because military research spills into biotech and medicine, this includes patents that increase nanotechnology in our blood, build scaffolding inside us, and precisely target it with pulsed light to and digitally control our thoughts, behavior, and genes.

Testing it on us is sanctioned for “national security”.

The environment and technology are now weaponized to weaken and harm us.

NB: Military bioweapons technologies are created to stun, maim, and kill.

Meanwhile, i’ve seen and felt for myself the physical and neurological damage invisible neuro-weapons can cause. Recovery isn’t easy.

ABOUT OPTOGENETICS

Optogenetics started 25 years ago…

“Optogenetics is a biological technique used to manipulate the activity of neurons or other cell types with light…allows researchers to control how nerve cells communicate” - wikipedia

Generative Optogenetics asked a far more ambitious question: What if light didn’t just control cells—but wrote biological code inside them? -labcritics.com

The documents were classified; research was tucked away.

Technology continued to advance further into covert surveillance and control under the skin, at any cost - with DARPA and DOD at the helm.

These projects have been active for decades. The results were clear from the start.

Synthetic biology quietly hybridizes people, animals, and plants with machines; while neurotoxic chemicals injure nerves and weaken cells; and millimeter wave frequencies damage and disable life.

Besides dire health consequences, we now face constant invasion of privacy and escalating bio-digital control over our bodies and minds.

This has no mercy, and no end.

Back in 2012, Stanford Medical designed the “bio-cyber interface” - a bridge between our biochemistry and digital data in a two way communication system. The brain-computer interface (BCI) consists of synthetic gene circuits that DARPA scientists insert into living cells electronically; and then manipulate to convert our natural biological signals into electricity, effectively creating a “programmable biological interface”. -nano.gov

Digitally hooking the human brain and nervous system to data center computers and to the cloud is considered national defense.

There’s no opting out.

We are all permanently “tethered to the cloud”. It’s all right there on nano.gov - the sordid history of human augmentation and brain-machine interface (BMI).

The front face of this movement is “precision medicine” - but that’s a very small part of the plan.

They promise revolutionary healthcare, without telling us that our bodies are all part of the grid now - connected into the Internet of Bodies (IoB) and Internet of Things (IoT) - OR that light frequencies, ELF (extremely low frequency radiation), and millimeter wave radiation are being pulsed through our bodies constantly, without concern for how this poisons our brains, nerves and body cells.

Law enforcement and military personnel freely use these tools every day.

University students studying biotech and engineering learn to manipulate health and influence thoughts and consumer choices at a distance through our cells.

The methods include “near-infrared light and nanoparticles to stimulate deep brain structures from the surface” of the body, through the skin.

They create “…a bidirectional interface that lets AI design genetic sequences and encode those sequences into living cells… In biological terms, that means cells can receive instructions, respond, be observed, and then receive updated instructions moments later…living cells operate as responsive, addressable nodes in a biological network. -nano.gov

Through technology, implants, patches, wearables, and even medications, the military and biotech industries invisibly invade the body, insert and program genes, and fundamentally manage (control) our physiology and our thoughts.

So, DARPA has engineered the direct synthesis of new genes in our cells, and is using pulsed laser light to control our neurons. With speed and precision, they can activate or inhibit any physiological function - we’re just plug-n-play dolls.

They can turn us up, down, or…off.

Optogenetics represents a profound and deeply concerning frontier in neuroscience, where scientists remotely build and program technology inside our bodies with a scroll or a click - and it integrates into our nervous systems, genes, and cells. No implant needed - they accomplish this through injections, geoengineering, chemical and industrial pollution, and radiation.

The manipulation of the brain using light has moved from science fiction to a tangible reality. It’s the new normal, in fact.

Will organic humans survive? Time will tell. Perhaps the final curtain falls while our compadres are still yelling “conspiracy theories! conspiracy theories!”

Meanwhile, cancer, mind control, and degenerative disease trot steadily along, just as planned…

Curious now? Read on»>



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