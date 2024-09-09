Green Med Info hosts perhaps the most massive database of global health research ever in one place. i became a member in 2019; then there came a long period of time where i could no longer access their articles, because the google monster ate them.

Chances are you will recall “The Disinformation Dozen”, that horrifying propaganda scheme aimed at natural health and its most prominent voices. Here are just a few of the links that still come up when i search: this one with RFK’s picture right on top; this one denoting vax truth as hoax; and this one accusing twelve people we highly respect of 65% “misinformation” responsible for “vaxxine hesitancy” (creative spelling); and so many more, til after scrolling and scrolling, i finally found Kim Iverson’s report, where we learn that only .05% of vax information worldwide was disseminated by these twelve targeted people.

Many thousands have suffered personally and professionally by being erased from social media and disappeared by google algorithms, then also had their money stolen (payment platforms and bank accounts frozen or closed)- especially in the last five years; yet this simple truth is still invisible to the general populace.

Because i follow Sayer Ji and Green Med Info and still receive his newsletters, today i share with you his synopsis of the whole ordeal. Sayer’s story is not unique to him, yet it gives us a deep look into the battle; and what this one man fought and survived - to emerge with his own private platforms and servers and to carry on, in spite of it all.

This article arrived today: The Digital Burning of GreenMedInfo: How Big Pharma, Big Tech, and Global Elites Silence Natural Health . Please do read Sayer’s article on persecution and survival.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Why Big Pharma Fears GreenMedInfo

At the heart of this censorship campaign lies GreenMedInfo's powerful database of scientific research on natural health interventions. With over 50,000 study abstracts, it represents a formidable threat to pharmaceutical profits by revealing safer, cheaper alternatives to many drugs.

Turmeric provides an illustrative example. GreenMedInfo has compiled over 2,600 study abstracts on turmeric and its compounds, demonstrating effects potentially equivalent to over 14 different pharmaceutical drugs.11 These studies suggest turmeric may match or exceed the efficacy of certain medications for:

With information like this freely available, it's no wonder why Big Pharma might view GreenMedInfo as a threat to its bottom line.

The Battle Continues…”

Here is that report Kim Iverson put out last year:

All these people are heroes. If you’re still awake and saying “HELL NO!”, you’re a hero too. It is commonly proclaimed that ONLY THE STRONG SURVIVE. Take a moment to give gratitude for how strong you - we - are!

We’re still here, and still honking about holism in medicine, loud and clear!

i invite you to read Sayer Ji’s post and check out his site. Google still blocks and reroutes our searches, so i’ve provided all links here at least twice - no searching required.

We’ll close for today with one more quote from Sayer Ji relevant to us all:

“The battle over GreenMedInfo represents a microcosm of the larger war on medical freedom of information. As censorship intensifies, the health of millions hangs in the balance. Will powerful financial interests succeed in silencing sites like GreenMedInfo? Or will the truth about natural medicine ultimately prevail?”

Hope glimmers even in the darkest hour. Stay strong, friends!