oh no, YOU TOUCHED IT! POISON OAK!

So here’s what i would tell a friend, if i had the chance:

i would start with “Don’t worry - i got the STUFF…lemme show you…”

…or, i might be feeling snarky and snap:

Skip the pharmaceuticals and the trip to the insurance doc who will gladly prescribe some pharmaceutical medication as a remedy, and meet your new best friend -

Grindelia!!! HERE, LOOK!

And i would leap up in joy to show them the bottle of tincture that i just strained, that smells like flowers even though it’s grain-alcohol infused. Gotta use 100 proof (alcohol 50%) because the medicinal resin is so sticky and thick. NEVER has a tincture i made smelled like flowers, though…oh my, let me put that lid back on.

And i’d advise them to “POULTICE IT OVER THE AREA” - meaning, “SIMPLY SOAK A COTTON GAUZE OR A STRIP OF CLEAN OLD T SHIRT IN THE TINCTURE, AND TIE OR TAPE IT ON.”

Even YOU could do THAT, right? No E.R. required.

So here’s how you find Grindelia - cuz she’s still out, but you also may have to wait til next year, because she’s ending her life cycle right about now.

HOW TO SPOT GRINDELIA:

Go look for her this week!

Have a great week, friends, and happy gumweed hunting.