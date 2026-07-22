Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

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Carol Powers's avatar
Carol Powers
8h

Yolanda,

Another great article! I pray thousands of people will receive your message and heed the warnings nestled within.

Keep writing dear lady; you are providing such essential information that could benefit anyone who is willing to read what you so passionately write.

C

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1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
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yantra
5hEdited

thank you thank you Yolanda for your excellent article and review of this deep, deep problem. just knowing there is someone else "out there" who truly understands this debacle - and knows it from the inside - is heartening to me. (Arthur was one). i have at least one friend that was very reactive to these death rays 12 to 16 years ago, but, as she continued to live in a radio-frequency saturated environment (not her own gear but all her nearby neighbors - wifi, cellphones, smartmeters, etc - including one living in her attached converted garage), she now claims it doesn't affect her (and is very averse to me even mentioning my travails with occasional intense exposures). meanwhile i continue to see her neurological, physical and mental condition deteriorate, and she now thinks this is also normal for her. btw, i think you are probably across the country from me; i am in northern CA.

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