We are being electrocuted, exactly the same way as the frog gets boiled - a few degrees at a time.

Most people seem not to notice this yet. They have habituated.

EMF radiation. You say you don’t feel it - but what if that’s only because your nervous system has been artificially spiked, and your senses are being overstimulated then numbed out?

What if we are all being incrementally sensitized to artificial frequencies, adapting, and normalizing them, while we slowly lose control of our physiology?

And what if chronic toxic exposures really are the underlying factor perpetuating disease?

Let’s explore>>>

Today, i’m inspired by the research of Keith Cutter, who describes himself as “a 39 year survivor of electromagnetic poisoning”; and by his interview with osteopath Dr Christoff Plothe.

Let’s look at the human cost of planetary electification - what it means for you and me.

Setting the Stage…

We are electrical beings. Electromagnetic actually. If you understand physiology or engineering circuitry, you already know that. Here’s why it matters:

Our planet is now a dangerously electrified grid of radio frequencies - courtesy of the global military - frequencies that are patented as weapons, and made expressly to destroy (human) life.

These frequencies also run through medical technologies, like implants, sensors, patches, and wearables.

We have all inadvertently become part of this grid, and there is no opting out.

All layers of the atmosphere have been electrified. Polluted by synthetic energy. The grid is complete, and the power is being dialed up, from gigahertz to terahertz.

Testing on civilians (that’s us!) is written into their twisted laws.

Opening the Curtain…

EMF Radiation is an easy vanilla way to refer to this invisible grid that now locks us all in chronic neurological stress (aka: fight-or-flight, or sympathetic hyper-activation).

Electrification is a less familiar but more descriptive term referring to how electromagnetic radiation is everywhere now, and being run directly through our bodies all the time.

It’s called “national security”, the body-area network; the internet of things; the surveillance state; and the ultimate covert weapons attack.

And it works, because nobody suspects what they cannot see - and because our nervous systems will always try to adapt and deflect stress to keep us alive.

But being forced to live in high radiation environments without respite, as most of us are now, our nervous systems are immensely stressed, chronically overactivated, and pushed into burnout.

We are being electrocuted, in exactly the same way as the frog gets boiled - a few degrees at a time. Most people seem not to notice this yet.

ELECTROCUTED?

Yes. Electrocuted. Others now use that exact word too.

i chose that word about 15 years ago when trying to explain to my chiropractor and my friends what was going on for me, and trying to find help.

Back then, i traveled the highway frequently - so i noticed as all the cell towers came to proliferate on our roads - and how weak, tired, and even dizzy i became.

My days home on the computer left me stiff, brain dead, and in pain. i prayed (to no avail) for my heart to stop pounding, and the electrocution to stop.

In the years since, i’ve watched peoples’ bodies slowly break down, and their mystery symptoms accumulate.

Doing craniosacral therapy with my clients became mostly about grounding out the electrical static and reactivating the craniosacral rhythm before i could even assess deeper issues.

Back then, nobody wanted to hear about harmful EMF’s. But i saw and experienced exactly what Dr Plothe describes in this interview: it got harder and harder to feel the subtle internal movements inside the body related to health and vitality. Instead of fluids flowing through organs, tissues were stagnant - while i felt electrical shocks in my hands. Doing craniosacral therapy became mostly about grounding out the electrical static and reactivating the craniosacral rhythm before i could even assess deeper issues. It was frustrating and concerning - but there were no conversations to be had yet at that time. People felt better when they left, case closed.

Fast forward to this pivotal moment, where my work on nervous system sensitization segues perfectly with Keith’s conclusions and Dr Plothe’s findings regarding fascia and the craniosacral rhythm.

Dr Plothe has been an osteopath for over 30 years. Along the way, he started to notice that peoples’ cranial rhythms and cellular electrical potentials were severely disrupted by artificial frequencies, then he stopped feeling well himself. He found that using a cellphone bothered him; he got cramps in rooms where everyone had cellphones; he couldn’t sleep and got leg cramps at his son’s house near the university.

At one point, he stopped feeling it - he habituated for two weeks - and then truly understood the double edged sword facing us.

The overwhelm to our nervous system - which is electrical - eventually numbs it.

SUMMARY OF ADDITIONAL FINDINGS BY DR PLOTHE

Everyone’s nervous system is affected by our electrified environments, whether or not they are aware. Our body’s electrical potential is disturbed, and nervous system communication disrupted. This fuels chronic inflammation and mitochondrial collapse which cannot be resolved by drugs.

Central nervous system hyperstimulation destroys connective tissue and disrupts the electrical potential of muscles, so they cramp or atrophy. Plothe experienced this himself.

Research in the 70’s showed the clear link between microwave frequencies and blood-brain barrier dissolution. (Think leaky brain and leaky gut)

Wearables bombard the body 24/7. People get stiffer and stiffer - especially with insulin pumps, it seems. Even young children develop stiffness and pain with wearables.

In brain scans, “diverse deposits” are the norm now; whereas these spots used to be called MS (multiple sclerosis).

People are having more and more problems with their senses getting worse - eyes, ears, taste and smell, tremors. Meanwhile they carry their devices on their bodies, are always environmentally exposed, and it seems older people pay hard.

Adrenaline and noradrenaline spike whenever a mobile phone is powered on.

Hyperstimulation decreases dopamine production in the frontal brain, so people can’t think - while brain fog and memory lapses have been normalized.

Dementia worsens measurably when a patient is placed next to a router.

Tongue twitching - fasciculations - is prominent in children after exposure - when asked to stick out their tongue, they cannot keep it still - which is a sign of neurological hyperstimulation and distress, and early warning sign of cellular damage and eventual collapse.

“Any disease will have an EMF component… It’s only a matter of time before we know this affects every cell in our body.”

- (Dr Plothe)



Thanks for reading today. May my ongoing research and writing help you find your way in this maelstrom that is crushing our health and sanity across the globe.

My work focuses on the brain and nervous system. i help people with pain, high sensitivity, and chronic health issues hear their body’s wisdom, so they can tune in and tap their natural capacity to heal - and build resilience to do more of what they love.

i see clients in person and online. Message me here or email if you’d like to talk.

quietmind.com

The Great Habituation by Keith Cutter: