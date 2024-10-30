Happy Divali - or Deepawali , depending where in India you’re from.

“Deep” connotes “Light”, and Deepawali - Divali - is India’s Festival of Lights.

Divali signifies the triumph of light over dark - good over evil - and each tradition has their own history and way of expressing that.

But one thing is certain -

India is ever overflowing with color and light. Especially right NOW!

One must admit that if nothing else, the soul is illuminated when flooded with light; and the heart, exalted by beautiful sights.

The outstanding images in this article came from a right column on Wikipedia’s Diwali (yes, a third spelling) page.

Keep your eye on the Light…

Happy Deepawali!