Happy Sunday. Who doesn’t love a good irony?
About half past noon i finally got off substack, and went outside to breathe in a warm, sunny day. Supine on a mat, i looked up at the sky.
Til then i hadn’t even realized…it was actually blue!
BUT HO»> BEWARE THY THOUGHTS!
It turned from waft to ripples…
with an eerie textured snakeskin pattern…
and you can see 180 degrees behind me, the sun struggling to not be choked out»>
and my how cold it feels…
and dark vertical stripes etch more deeply into the manufactured clouds»>
until
Time to go in!!!
So, next time i tell you to go outside and breathe…just look at me like this…
PS! i did it again. oopsie. Photo credit Tabitha Turner on unsplash.com
There are those who believe the official explanations and those who do not. I do not. We are being experimented upon at the behest of prime-mover forces hidden from view.