The one crucial part of the holidays that seems to have gone missing is the HOLY, and what with christmas carols starting aloud in supermarkets and box stores at halloween, it’s no wonder.

HOWEVER, sung prayer is our own sacred sound to activate the divine chord in all of life.

So, what i intended as more research into sacred language as the direct path to Infinite Light shifted to a search to bless you with the most heavenly divine - and least “religious” - music i could find.

Now, please sit back, close your eyes, and receive the voices of angels calling our hearts home …

De Spiritu Sancto, composed by medieval mystic and polymath Hildegard von Bingen:

Ave Maria by tiny little Amira Willighagen:

Andrea & Virginia Bocelli radiate the classic Hallelujah:

Megan Tibbits - the goodness of god:

May you be exponentially blessed by the One Great Love…

January marks my 2nd anniversary on substack.

Give a gift subscription today and support year three of my endless expositions on the neuroscience of everything, as it relates to us, our health, our true potential, and our Earth.

https://yolandapritamhari.substack.com

Thank you!