Nature thought of electromagnetic fields first.

But manmade technology is overpowering the natural forcefields that sustain all life - without even a thought. This is blatantly obvious with our tiny friends, the BEES. Before we look at the regenerative properties of all things bees, check this out: they actually organize our environment and its cycles of abundance and flow»>

Bees have a remarkable electrodynamic relationship with their environment. During flight, they generate a positive electrostatic charge that plays a critical role in pollination, communication, and ecological balance.

This phenomenon combines biophysics and electromagnetism, and profoundly influences plant reproduction, bee navigation, and possibly even bioelectromagnetics for humans.

1. The Science of Bee Electrostatics

POLLINATION, POLLEN ADHESION, AND FLOWER TALK

When bees flap their wings at 200 beats per second, friction with air molecules strips electrons from their bodies, leaving them with a net positive charge.

Flowers have a negative charge.

This creates an electrostatic attraction that pulls pollen grains toward foraging bees. And since pollen grains are negatively charged, they can leap millimeters through the air and stick to the bee!!

Then, the bee’s charge increases pollen retention by 30–40% compared to other insects, ensuring efficient cross-pollination.

Some flowers can feel the bees’ electrostatic charge, and immediately begin making more nectar. Scientists call this “electromechanical signaling”.

Electromagnetic Field (EMF) Effects During Flight

A bee’s thoracic vibrations (200–300 Hz) and wing beats generate low-frequency EMFs, which interact with the environment to enable both communication and navigation. Bees have magnetite crystals in their bellies that interact with Earth’s magnetic field and serve as compasses. Manmade electropollution disrupts their homing instinct, which is a major contributor in colony collapse today.

Bees’ motion also emits 3–10 Hz frequencies, potentially transmitting location data via bioelectric signals to hive mates [S-2][A-1]. This is called the waggle dance.

THE WAGGLE DANCE

(screenshot from this 5 minute youtube )

The waggle dance is how bees communicate the best food sources to eachother, and the nutritive quality of that food will determine how wild the dance gets. But it’s not random. The bees make a figure 8 designating the direction of the nectar, and the duration of their dance signals distance from the hive.

(2 mins)

PLANT GROWTH AND PATHOGEN DEFENSE

Studies show that exposure to the bees’ electromagnetic emissions (1–5 V/m) speeds up germination in crops like tomatoes by 15–20%, likely due to enhanced ion exchange in plant cells [S-1][B-4].

The electromagnetic charge disrupts microbial membranes, reducing fungal spores on pollen by 50% and acting as a natural antibiotic [A-4][B-10].

Threats to Bee Electrodynamics

Pesticides poison the bees’ nervous systems, so they lose their ability to generate electrostatic charge.

Manmade EMF pollution scrambles bee navigation, leading to widespread mortality.

Bees exemplify nature’s mastery of electromagnetism, using flight-activated charge to sustain ecosystems. BLESS THOSE LITTLE BEES!

Protecting their electrobiology from urban disruption and industry is critical for the food supply and ecological health.

Translation: destroy bees’ nervous systems, no more flowers, no more food.

fun fact: Manuka honey’s charge (from bee-derived leptosperin) enhances fibroblast migration, accelerating tissue repair by 25% in diabetic ulcers [A-15][B-10].

Honey, it turns out, has multiple regenerative effects on the body. Sayer Ji calls it “microbial time travel” and “paleo-restoration of the micro-biome”.

We’ll explore that soon in part two.

Thanks for reading today! See you soon.

Yolanda Pritam Hari

Quiet Mind Healing, since 1988

