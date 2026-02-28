Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Quiet Mind & Brain Healing

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlene's avatar
Charlene
1d

Had/have half a jar of old honey that I could not use myself, so instead of throwing it, I tightly capped it and use it on tree wounds.

Reply
Share
3 replies by Yolanda Pritam Hari and others
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
1d

Fantastic info! Thank you! 💕

Reply
Share
1 reply by Yolanda Pritam Hari
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yolanda Pritam Hari · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture