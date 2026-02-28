Regeneration. Yes, BEES have mastered that too.

As if it weren’t enough that bees provide our food supply and regulate the environment, they also make medicines that regenerate nerve and body tissue and restore gut and immune function as well.

Honey, propolis, and beeswax, aka: “bee products”, have been honored for millennia as potent nutrition and regenerative medicine.

Research now validates the diverse healing properties of all three - honey, propolis, and beeswax - from accelerating wound repair to defeating antibiotic-resistant pathogens.



This article extols the perfect wisdom of the divine design, and a timeless partnership that must be preserved - not in books, but between our own bodies and our environment - in order for life itself to survive.

Now let’s highlight some regenerative qualities of these bee-derived elixirs>>>

HONEY

Honey Restores Microbiome, Accelerates Wound Healing, and Strengthens Immunity

Honey has been found to be prebiotic, anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and wound healing.

Honey stimulates epithelial (membrane) regeneration - hence it is healing and regenerative for gut, heart, brain, and all body cells.

Microbiome

Sayer Ji refers to raw honey as “microbial time travel” and “paleo-restoration of the microbiome”. He speaks of “ancient microbes talking to your cells” sharing “billions of years of biological memory” with us directly - at the gene level.

Ponder this: we are composed of more bacteria than human cells; and our mitochondria (cellular energy producers) are a mix of bacteria that merged with our human cells, according to Sayer, 1.5 billion years ago.

Lactobacilli in raw unpasteurized honey are 87 billion years old - so honey can reseed our microbiome with the original divine blueprint for a healthy gut.

Wound Healing

Indigenous medicine traditions apply honey topically to disinfect wounds and treat burns.

Raw honey pulls moisture from wounds, cleaning debris with a “low-dose hydrogen peroxide for antimicrobial action. Its acidic pH (3.2–4.5) inhibits bacterial growth, while flavonoids like quercetin reduce inflammation and promote tissue granulation [A-3][B-1].”

Immunity

Honey reduces coughs and respiratory infections.

Honey also combats antibiotic-resistant pathogens.

“Manuka honey has been shown to eradicate MRSA and H. pylori without damaging healthy tissue, benefits that far outweigh synthetic antibiotic drugs. Manuka also disrupt bacterial biofilms, supporting chronic wound care [A-2][B-6].”

Since 80% of our immune system is in our gut, it stands to reason that natural immunity increases as our microbiome is restored.

However, honey also has an epigenetic switch that can turn certain genes on or off, so this may explain how we incorporate all the therapeutic effects of honey into our genetic code to increase our natural immunity regenerative power.

Honey turns self-healing back on.

BEESWAX

Beeswax Hydrates and Protects

Beeswax has fatty acids that are antibacterial and moisture binding. This improves skin hydration, tone, and elasticity; accelerates skin and burn healing; and block fungus and mold. Studies show that salves made with beeswax reduce arthritic joint pain and soothe hemorrhoids.



i’ve used beeswax with my herbal oils to make my salves since 2011.

Bees make the wax to build the honeycomb structure inside their hives. i’ve eaten that wax - prompted by “the honey lady” at the farmers market, who puts honeycomb in some of the honey jars.

PROPOLIS

Propolis Stimulates Tissue Regeneration and Immune Activity

Propolis, also known as “bee glue”, contains 300 active compounds. Bees make propolis by combining pine tar (resin) with beeswax and pollen. They then use it for construction and repair of their hive.

Propolis is antiseptic, anti-microbial, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal. Its presence in the hive is protective, calming the bees’ immune system down.



Honey & propolis synergize to activate the immune system by producing more lymphocytes.

All these benefits and many more apply to humans as well.

EVEN MORE AWESOME:

According to Maria Crisler’s cell microscopy, Propolis and bee pollen clean up nanotech in the blood.

(35 second clip of Dr Jana Schmidt on a Healing for the Ages broadcast):

Immune Activity

Propolis is also anti-cancer in five remarkable ways:

-induces apoptosis (death of cancer cells but not healthy cells)

-stops cancer cell division

-prevents metastasis (spread of cancer cells)

-prevents cancer cells from growing blood vessels

-remediates chemotoxicity from cancer drugs and procedures



Tissue Regeneration and Wound Healing

People have used propolis for burns and wound repair for millenia. Its waxiness provides all the benefits listed above; while also preventing respiratory infections and neutralizing the common cold.

It can prevent ear infections, heal warts, prevent cavities, and even eliminate parasites.

Studies on oral surgery and diabetes demonstrate that propolis enhances collagen production and bone ossification - the formation of bone from immature cartilage. Dental studies showed propolis reduces gingivitis and accelerates dental pulp regeneration [A-6][B-5].

So in conclusion, bees nurture all life - from attracting the flowers, to the germination of seeds, to the elixirs they produce that harmonize perfectly with our biochemistry to yield infinite healing and regenerative power.

